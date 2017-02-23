Indian grandmaster Dronavalli Harika once again came out victorious in a tiebreaker to enter the semi-final of the Women’s World Chess Championships in Tehran after beating Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze on Thursday. This is the third time that the 26-year-old has entered this stage of the competition, reported PTI.

The match stretched to a tiebreak after the Indian lost a full-point lead to Dzaganidze on Wednesday. Harika, has won every single game in the tournament in the tiebreak, yet again aided her progress. In the tournament, Harika beat Bangladeshi Shamima Akter Liza first round before going on to get the better of Dinara Saduakassova, and Kazakhstan’s Sopiko Guramishvili in the previous round.

Harika will face the ninth seed, China’s Tan Zhongyi, in the semi-finals, as she looks to become the first Indian to earn a place in the final of a knockout women’s World Championship. Zhongyi stunned top seed and compatriot Ju Wenjun in the previous round.