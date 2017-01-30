India vs Australia 2017

The best moments of Day 1 in Pune: Renshaw's runs, Saha's stunner and Starc’s cameo

All the big talking points from the fascinating first day of the first Test between India and Australia.

Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy could not have started on a better note than the topsy-turvy first day of the Pune Test, with both India and Australia ending the day evenly poised. Australia were at a respectable 256/9 at stumps on.

While Pune saw a intriguing day of the Test cricket, there were a few extraordinary cricketing moments that stood out.

Renshaw’s runs

First, the 20-year-old Renshaw’s run to the bathroom set social media wagging and former cricketers frothing. Then, his runs with the bat had everyone gushing. In his two stints at the crease, he scored his second Test half-century, hitting a solid 68 off 156 balls.

An able partner to David Warner upfront and then as a good negotiator of spin, he piled on the runs in a watchful innings. The youngster, on his first tour of India, did not look intimated by the conditions and used his feet well, punishing the bad balls to craft an innings that justified his selection over Usman Khawaja.

Now to the other runs. On his first tour of India, young Renshaw seemed to be in hot water over his mid-innings break. He retired ill soon after the wicket of Warner, much to the bewilderment of Smith who had just walked in. Shaun Marsh then ran to the field as Renshaw sprinted back, to the bathroom. Twitter’s toilet humour aside, he invited a lot of flak from former players such as Allan Border and Damien Martyn for leaving two new batsmen at the crease. But his innings after the fall of Handscomb and Smith is sure to paper over the criticism.

Saha’s Superman lunge

Is that a bird? Is that a.. Oh well, you get the idea. Wriddhiman Saha’s stunning, aerial catch to dismiss Steve O’Keefe on a duck off Umesh Yadav’s bowling was one for the archives. Saha is often at the receiving end for his sometimes lack of wicket-keeping instincts, since Indian cricket fans have been spoiled by MS Dhoni’s quick reflexes behind the stumps. But this was the rare occasion when Saha manages to impress even the most dedicated detractor with his effort.

Umesh bowled one wide and O’Keefe tried to cut it but it was edged behind. The ball had almost crossed the keeper when Saha dived to his right and was almost parallel to the ground as he pouched the stunner. It looked to be more of a calculated lunge than a mere reflex dive and that’s what made it stand out. Saha’s display of athleticism had even Kohli – arguably the fittest of the lot – impressed as he pulled the keeper in a long embrace. Bowler Umesh also had plenty of praise saying, “Hats off to Saha! When a teammate takes a catch like this, it’s a plus point for the bowler.”

Starc’s stunning cameo

Here’s a fun fact: Mitchell Starc has nine half-centuries batting at No 8, three of which have come in the last five innings. He has also hit 26 sixes in Tests, which is more than some of the batting greats. So it’s clear that Starc is no numpty with the bat. But the way the fast bowler batted – facing the new ball, when his team were nine down, on a pitch that many saw cracks and some saw demons in, taking his side past 250 and giving them a fighting chance – is worthy of high praise.

After Renshaw, Starc looked to be the only Aussie batsman who had a hang of the pitch as he clobbered five fours and three, quite lofty, sixes. Admittedly, India’s decision to take the new ball helped, but wasn’t he supposed to wreak havoc with the ball? With able support from new-ball partner Josh Hazlewood, Starc stitched together a vital partnership of 51 runs – the second highest of the match after the opening stand of 82 – in only 12.1 overs at a healthy run-rate of 4.19. Did we mention that Hazlewood scored only one off 31 balls? Yes, that’s how valuable Starc’s little gem was. And he is unbeaten on 57 with a fresh start tomorrow.

Starc’s cameo has effectively ensured that Australia won’t start Day 2 on the backfoot, and if he can nudge them beyond 275, we will have a contest on the card as India will have to bat last on a pitch that looks dangerous on the first day.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
