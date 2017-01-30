India vs Australia 2017

Live: India lose Murali Vijay early after bowling Australia out for 260

Australia ended Day 1 on 256/9 with Mitchell Starc batting on 57.

Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

Mitchell Starc and Matt Renshaw were Australia’s two unlikely heroes on a difficult first day in the first Test against India in Pune.

On a raging turner, Australia actually got off to a good start but suffered a middle-order implosion. Renshaw took a toilet break at the fall of David Warner’s wicket and was widely laughed at for it but came back to play a well-composed 68.

Later in the day, Mitchell Starc swung the long handle with abandon to push Australia from 205/9 to beyond 250. Umesh Yadav was the pick of India’s bowlers on a turning track, finishing the day with figures of 4/32.

Live updates:

10.14 pm: Cheteshwar Pujara is the new batsmen out. He likes playing against Australia. Made his debut against them and this is what he did:

Play

10.10 am: GONE, GONE, GONE. Hazlewood into the attack and Vijay nibbles at one outside off stump and edges behind. India 26/1.

10.05 am: Easy, easy, easy runs coming for India. Steve Smith has spread his field out for O’Keefe and the singles are on offer. India have already got off to a good start. And O’Keefe hasn’t managed to do anything spectacular as yet. India 25/0.

And you thought only Indian fans were cynical?

Tweet does not exist

9.58 am: Rahul gets another four off O’Keefe. Breezy start for him. Behind the stumps, Wade has started with his “Naaice” calls. You know of the “Naaaice, Gary” phenomenon right?

Play

He’s made Nathon Lyon a cult star!

9.51 am: Australia did an India and decided to give the new ball to left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe. But safely negotiated by Rahul and Vijay. There’s a nice battle between Rahul and Starc in the next over. Rahul gets the boundary off the first ball but Starc keeps on pushing it wider hoping for the edge. Rahul doesn’t oblige...yet. India 11/0 after 3.

Of course, everyone can’t be Ashwin. Because he’s a record-breaker.

Meanwhile, the battle of the pitches is still going on and now Aakash Chopra has joined in the fray...

9.45 am: Starc gets dangerous inswing right from the first few balls. Vijay and Rahul have managed to block it out and Rahul even chipped one to the boundary when it strayed a little on leg-stump. Spicy stuff. India’s openers have their task cut out. India 5/0 off 1.

Renshaw’s runs, Wriddhiman Saha’s stunning catch and Starc’s breezy cameo were the moments of Day 1.

Here’s Saha’s catch....again, because it deserves to be seen....

9.40 am: So 260? What do you reckon? Considering India’s batting and the fact that Australia’s spinners aren’t that high-quality, I would say it’s too little.

Renshaw with his 68 and Starc with his 61 the top-scorers for Australia. Yadav stays with figures of 4/32 and Ashwin has figures of 3/62.

Today, by the way, is a special day. Today is the day when the Master entered the 200 club.

9.31 am: Good morning and goodbye, Mitchell Starc. Only took five balls in the first over of Day 2. Starc hammered Ashwin for a boundary, then tried to swing him over mid-wicket but holed out to Jadeja. Australia bowled out for 260, Starc gets 61.

