India vs Australia 2017

Live: Australia begin Day 3 in Pune with a big lead of 298 runs

Steven Smith held Australia's innings together with his unbeaten 59

Surjeet Yadav/IANS

Australian captain Steven Smith will look to shut the door complete on India as he resumes his innings on Day 3 of the first Test in Pune against India.

The Aussie skipper showed great composure in his unbeaten 59 as Australia went into the close of play on Day 2 at 143/4 in their second innings, a massive lead of 298 runs over India who were bowled out for only 105. India have only once chased down a higher fourth innings score in India.

Apart from Smith, it was left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe who was Australia’s star on the second triggering an epic Indian collapse of 7/11 to bowl India out for just 105 in response to Australia’s 260 in the first innings. O’Keefe finished with figures of 6/35.

Australia are well and truly on top right but now but Steven Smith won’t be anywhere near confident. He’ll want to take the lead up beyond 350, even 400 if required and then attack India again. A famous, famous Test win looms on the horizon.

Live updates:

9.00 am: Good morning and welcome to Day 3 of the India-Australia Test!

Ahh...Test cricket, nice, laid-back, slow...right? Except, someone forgot to pass on that message to this Test. Fifteen wickets fell on Day 2 for 252 runs. It started off with Australia batting, then India batted and then Australia batted again. In between, there was old-fashioned fierce fast bowling from Mitchell Starc, a spot of magic from Steve O’Keefe, a collapse of epic proportions from India and then some hard-nosed batting from Steven Smith, helped by some comical catching from India.

The story of the day was definitely this:

But here’s some more on SOK (that’s what they’re calling O’Keefe now).

Anil Kumble reflected on Virat Kohli’s first bad day as captain.

