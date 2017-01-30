I-League: Aizawl FC beat Chennai City 1-0 to temporarily top the table

The young and fearless Aizawl FC outfit continued to defy odds in the I-League as they leapfrogged East Bengal to jump to the top of the I-League table, provisionally, with a 1-0 win against Chennai City at home on Saturday. Brandon Vanlalremdika scored the only goal of the game.
Aizawl put in a dominant display in the first half, and created a host of chances. However, they lacked finishing prowess in the final third despite penetrating through the Chennai defence at will. Kamo Stephane Bayi, Brandon, and Jayesh Rane surged consistently and were a constant threat throughout the first 45.
The home side have been terrific on the flanks all season, and it was Kamo’s cross from the right that led to the first goal, with Brandon showing great composure in the box. Aizawl could have won by a bigger scoreline if not for a fine display by opposition keeper Karanjit Singh, who pulled off a number of saves to keep Chennai’s chances alive in the contest; Laldanmawia and defender Ashutosh Mehta came close with their attempts. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan play their respective games later in the day, and wins for the Kolkata giants would push Aizwal back to third.
Brief score:
Aizawl 1 (Brandon Vanlalremdika) beat Chennai City 0.