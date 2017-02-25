India vs Australia 2017

After the 7/11 collapse, India needed to play like the world No 1 in the 2nd innings. They didn't

The top-ranked Test side cannot be afforded the luxury of an easy excuse of having a bad day twice in succession.

Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

Two figures stood out at the end of day three.

First, 4,502. That’s the number of days it took for Australia to win a Test on Indian soil after their last win here in 2004-’05. “Coming here, we were told those facts again and again. It has been an incredibly long time, and it is a great challenge to win here. But the boys were up for it,” said a jubilant Steve Smith after his side completed a 333-run dominant win.

And second, 19. India’s unbeaten run in Tests dating back to Colombo on the 2015 Sri Lankan tour is over. “Everybody assumed we wouldn’t lose another Test. It doesn’t work like that, and we knew that the unbeaten run would end sometime. It is just another international game, and it is no big deal,” said Virat Kohli, trying to downplay the loss.

The latter’s words are a bit surprising. It was during that 19-match run that India rose to the No 1 ranking in Tests. It is no mean feat, for this team had duly earned this status through hard toil and sweat. They had gone through a painful transition at home, and then endured defeats on back-to-back overseas tours. This climb atop the world rankings was a fruitful product of that learning stage. And this young team ought to take pride in their stature.

After the sucker punch delivered on day two then, Saturday in Pune was about reflecting on their same pride, and delivering a performance that was worthy of a No 1-ranked team. If Australia had sent across a message on Friday that belied their underdog status in this series, then India needed to respond in a manner befitting the champion side they claim to be. Simply put, they did not.

‘Spinners bowled very well’

In the post-match press conference then, Kohli refused to blame his bowlers. “I think our spinners bowled very well. The batsmen didn’t apply themselves. It is not that their spinners bowled better, because even a part-timer can take four wickets if you don’t apply yourselves,” he said.

There is a paradox here. Even the bowlers do need to apply themselves, and get the basics right. And for a majority of this Test, the Indian spinners were second best to their under-rated counter-parts. On the one hand, Australian spinners didn’t give an inch – a simple conclusion made from India’s struggling scoring rate in both innings. On the other, the Indian attack gave away 142 runs in the morning session of day three, that too when Australia were four-down overnight.

Steve Smith scored his first Test century on Indian soil (IANS)
Steve Smith scored his first Test century on Indian soil (IANS)

It is very easy to blame the Indian batsmen, and indeed they should be apportioned nearly 90% of it. The rest, though, has to come down to the bowlers, in particular the spinners. Watching Steve O’Keefe and Nathan Lyon adjust their lengths in the first innings, and triggering two Indian collapses thereafter, it begged the question – why, just why, couldn’t the Indian spinners do the same in the second Australian innings?

Kohli defended his spinners by saying that the “mindset changes when you concede such a massive lead in the first innings”. The validity of his point isn’t debatable, but India’s execution of plans is. On Friday, they tried too hard and dropped four catches. Coach Anil Kumble even described it as a bad day in office. What does it take, though, for the world’s No 1 side to come back the next morning with renewed vigour and a point to prove? What does it take for the world’s two top-most ranked spinners to adjust their lengths and attack the batsmen a tad more?

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja started off proceedings in the morning, and bowled unchanged for 12 overs. They gave away 39 runs, but could etch out only one wicket. For a majority of that exchange, Smith and his partners – Mitchell Marsh and then Mathew Wade – were content with playing the waiting game. They knew it was India’s go-to plan to take wickets and make a comeback into the match. Once the prime spinners were taken off, Australia scored 103 in the next 29 overs until lunch.

That barrage of runs broke the camel’s back. Sure, from the time Australia took a 150-odd lead, India were always going to chase a target worth at least 275-300. But there is a huge margin of error in ending up with a target of 441. With eight sessions remaining as the second Indian innings started, there was only one result possible. Kohli knew and understood this, even if the most optimistic fans didn’t.

Same excuse again?

“In the second innings, it was all about intent and trying to get some runs,” he said. “With such a high target, the bowlers always have room to make mistakes, because they can always come up with that one good ball.” Again, much like Kumble’s “bad day in office” remark, this was a simple explanation. But the world’s No 1 team cannot be afforded the luxury of an easy excuse twice in two days.

It can be debated that perhaps India were a batsman short, but it doesn’t take away from the repeated failure in judgement on part of the remaining five. KL Rahul must revisit his poor shot in the first innings, and then rethink his decision to use one last available DRS review in the second.

India collapsed twice in as many days (IANS)
India collapsed twice in as many days (IANS)

Murali Vijay seems to be fighting his inner devils again this season, blowing hot and cold in alternate series. He seems to have regressed in the sense that a continued good patch of form doesn’t seem on the horizon. Remarkably enough, it is a cause and effect of the unpredictability that has come about with India’s constant change in opening combinations.

Then there is Ajinkya Rahane, whose confidence looks shot at the moment. One bad series can do this to a good batsman, and one isn’t even talking about his poor return from the England series. His downcurve started when he endured a bad run against New Zealand in the ODI series, and his inability to pin down a spot in the limited-overs arena seems to have consequently affected his Test form.

Once again then, it came down to Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli himself. The two have been imperious throughout this home season, but they can only do so much. In fact, it was Kohli’s dismissal that encapsulated India batting’s downfall. Looking for the ball to turn, he shouldered arms to a straight one from O’Keefe and it crashed into his off-stump, shattering the blind optimism of millions watching across the country.

“An error in judgement on my part,” he said. Kohli could have been easily talking about the entire Indian batting line-up’s exertions in this forgettable Test, which ended in two appalling collapses on consecutive days.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.