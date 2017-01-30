I-League: East Bengal outclass Bengaluru FC 3-1 to reclaim top spot

East Bengal punished a shambolic Benglauru FC defence to post a 3-1 win at the Krantiveera Stadium on Saturday and wrestle back the top spot in the I-League table.
Robin Singh, whose scoring boots have deserted him for much of the season, roared back with a quick-fire brace. It was the reliable Wedson Anselme who gave the Kolkata giants the lead in the first half. CK Vineeth scored a consolation late goal for the struggling reigning champions.
It was Bengaluru who looked marginally sharper in the first period, with CK Vineeth showing excellent pace and energy on the flanks. Enselme’s goal came against the run of play and the home side failed to find a reply, like they have so often done this season.
The defending champions have also looked susceptible with aerial balls, which helped Robin Singh double his side’s lead shortly after the second half got under way. Five minutes later, Bengaluru were punished again by the Indian international, which sealed the contest.
Sunil Chhetri, just like the home side’s encounter with Mumbai, disappeared for large spells in the game. The Bengaluru skipper, though, came alive in the final quarter of the game, creating a couple of close opportunities, one of which was cleared off the line.
Vineeth’s consolation goal came too late in the day for Bengaluru, who slipped to their third defeat of the season, and are 11 points adrift of table-toppers East Bengal.
Brief score:
- Bengaluru FC 1 (CK Vineeth) lose to East Bengal 3 (Robin Singh x 2, Wedson Enselme)