Premier League: Chelsea break Swansea's resistance to win 3-1 and take a 11-point lead in the table

Defending champions Leicester City moved into the relegation zone for the first time this season after Crystal Palace broke their losing streak at home.

Chelsea were stretched by a fearless Swansea City outfit at Stamford Bridge, but goals from the Spanish troika of Cesc Fabregas, Pedro Rodriguez and Diego Costa helped the Blues open a 11-point lead at the top of the table on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace finally breathed easy, arresting a five-match losing streak at Selhurst Park to climb above the relegation zone with a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough. This also meant that defending champions Leicester City moved into the red zone for the first time this season.

Hull City and Burnley played a feisty 1-1 draw at the KCOM stadium, which saw the away side lose Ashley Barnes to a red card in the final stages of the game. David Moyes didn’t enjoy a happy comeback to Goodison Park as Everton cruised past his Sunderland outfit to post a 2-0 win. West Bromwich Albion continued to impress with a 2-1 over Bournemouth.

Chelsea open up 11-point lead

Antonio Conte’s side continued to march on to the league title they relinquished so tamely last season. On his 300th Premier League outing, Fabregas capitalised on a lose ball inside the box to volley the ball home from a tight angle to put his side in the lead.

Chelsea’s wastefulness in front of goal for the rest of the first half was punished by Llorente’s inch-perfect header from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick. The Iceland midfielder was unfortunate to have a penalty appeal turned down by the referee in the second half; replays showed that the ball had clearly struck Cesar Azplilicueta’s outstretched arm inside the area.

After pulling off a couple of magnificent point-blank saves, Swansea keeper Lucas Fabianski saw what should have been a fairly regulation take from Pedro’s shot squirm under his palms to find the net. Chelsea then went on to find a third goal late in the game through the combined brilliance of Eden Hazard and Costa, with the latter thumping the ball home off a volley from close range.

Brief scores:

  • Chelsea 3 (Cesc Fabregas, Pedro Rodriguez, Diego Costa) beat Swansea 1 (Fernando Llorente)
  • West Bromwich Albion 2 (Craig Dawson, Gareth McAuley) beat Bournemouth 1 (Joshua King)
  • Crystal Palace 1 (Patrick van Aanholt) beat Middlesbrough 0
  • Everton 2 (Idrissa Gueye, Romelu Lukaku) beat Sunderland 0
  • Hull City 1 (Tom Huddlestone) draw with Burnley 1 (Michael Keane)
