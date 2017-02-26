On a vicious Pune surface, Steve O'Keefe's lack of vicious turn proved to be a blessing in disguise

Australia were supposed to be a punching bag for the mighty Indians, who have been impregnable on their home terrain for an eternity. Amid the expected evisceration, Stephen O’Keefe, the perceived innocuous spinner, was inevitably going to be treated like a bowling machine by the belligerent Indian batsmen, particularly the mighty Virat Kohli, who might as well wear a cape when he strides to the crease befitting his superhuman powers.

The first Test lasted just three days but, astoundingly, it was Australia who provided the beat down in a thorough pummeling that no one – not even myopic Australian diehards – could have prognosticated.

And it was O’Keefe, the overlooked 32-year-old, who spearheaded Australia to a famous victory which rivals any in the nation’s proud cricket history. It may well have been Australia’s best – and certainly most unlikely – Test victory overseas since the hallowed tour of the West Indies in 1995, a series triumph which altered the landscape of international cricket.

Steve O'Keefe holds up the match ball after taking five wickets in the second innings of the Pune Test. Image credit: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

David vs Goliath

No one knows what this series victory will mean and whether there will now be a seismic power shift; undoubtedly India are still favourites to rebound and win the series. It feels very much like India came into the series overconfident and entirely dismissive of their inexperienced opponents, particularly Australia’s perceived innocuous spinners. A healthy bite of humble pie might do wonders for them although, in their defence, no one saw this shock result coming.

Australia’s chances of even being competitive seemingly nosedived on the eve of the Test when images of a dubious looking pitch were beamed on social media. Australian journalists quickly condemned the pitch essentially stating it was another blatant attempt by the locals to produce a manufactured rampant turner.

Just spoke with my mate "Jono" from Adelaide.....

He has referred to the surface as 'interesting'.#INDvAUS — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) February 23, 2017

On Test morning, legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne stated the pitch looked like a “day eight” wicket. Somehow, with the Test lasting a mere three days, it was the supposedly staid O’Keefe making the red ball behave like a grenade. The vaunted Indian batsmen, acknowledged masters of the turning ball, had no answer for the left-armer who baffled through guile and accuracy rather than prodigious spin.

India SOK-ed out

O’Keefe finished with the astounding figures of 12/70, the greatest Test figures by an overseas spinner in India. To say he produced a knock off of Warne is to underplay his wizardry; O’Keefe surpassed even Warne’s greatest ever figures.

The New South Welshman shone on a pitch which turned wickedly but, conversely, O’Keefe spun the ball less prodigiously than his Indian counterparts and spin comrade Nathan Lyon, who is usually a mild turner of the ball.

In a strange quirk, O’Keefe’s lack of innate wicked turn proved a blessing. The other spinners repeatedly produced unplayable deliveries which proved just that – batsmen were unable to get near the ball. Conversely, O’Keefe was getting just enough assistance from the pitch to complement his highly accurate bowling, his best characteristic.

Indian batsmen were befuddled with perhaps the indelible image of the Test being Kohli, the impregnable batsman, being bowled shouldering arms in the second innings to effectively end the match. Kohli’s off-stump lay flat on the ground as spectators at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium could not quite believe what was unfolding.

Virat Kohli shoulders arms....and loses his off stump. Image credit: Vipin Pawar/BCCI/ SPORTZPICS

Truth be told, few people in Australia thought O’Keefe was capable of conjuring this type of match-winning performance. His perception was of being a stabilising presence rather than game-breaker. He could bowl flat and defensively but apparently unable to grab a game by the throat. O’Keefe, an experienced campaigner, could do a lot of things well but was not deemed capable of breaking apart a batting line-up.

Is O’Keefe finally the answer to Australia’s spin woes?

In many ways, he was of a similar mould to Lyon but they complemented each other well due to their left-right contrasts. A popular line of thinking was that O’Keefe would be selected essentially to safeguard the run-rate; he could at least tie up an end and not be treated like an amateur as has been the fate of so many Australian spinners in the subcontinent over the past decade. The consensus was that Australia’s lethal pace spearheads Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood would have to do the bulk of the damage on pitches more favourable to seam bowling. Lyon and O’Keefe were essentially viewed as afterthoughts; it is debatable how much preparation India actually spent on O’Keefe.

Ever since Warne retired – followed shortly after by fellow rampant leg-spinner Stuart MacGill – Australian cricket chiefs and fans have long craved another brilliant spinner and, in recent times, patience has been running thin.

O’Keefe was often overlooked as Australian selectors went in other directions and were tempted by sleeker options, particularly those considered the “new Warne” – usually a flamboyant spinner with blonde flowing locks but that’s where the comparison ceased. Even Smith, well before he became a colossus with the bat, was originally picked as a spinner even though his offerings were middling at best.

Despite a stellar first-class average, hovering around the low-mid 20s, O’Keefe did not make his Test debut until Australia’s ill-fated tour of the UAE in late 2014, where the Pakistani batsmen ran rampant.

It appeared O’Keefe’s journeyman career was destined to lead nowhere. He had the misfortune of playing in the Sydney Test in 2016 against the West Indies, which was the most rain affected Test in Australia for decades. After starring early, O’Keefe broke down in the first Test in Sri Lanka several months later. When he returned to Australia, O’Keefe was embroiled in controversy after being involved in a liquor fuelled quarrel in a Sydney bar.

Play

Undoubtedly, he had reached a delicate juncture of a Test career which had never shifted out of first gear. He received a hefty fine, was given a severe rebuke from Australian cricket chiefs and, wisely, swore off the booze.

Six months later, O’Keefe is an unexpected national hero having guided Australia to their best Test win in two decades. It was a fairytale performance in Pune, which could prove a defining point in the Smith captaincy reign. Time will tell whether this victory is indeed a harbinger for a new Australian reign. Ditto for whether it fuels a stellar late career bloom for O’Keefe.

Right now, though, O’Keefe is the toast of the cricket world after producing a surreal feat for the ages. That alone, ensures Stephen O’Keefe will never remain under the radar again.