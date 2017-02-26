India vs Australia 2017

On a vicious Pune surface, Steve O'Keefe's lack of vicious turn proved to be a blessing in disguise

While other spinners beat the edge over and over again, the 32-year-old turned it just enough to put the Indian batsmen in disarray.

IANS

Australia were supposed to be a punching bag for the mighty Indians, who have been impregnable on their home terrain for an eternity. Amid the expected evisceration, Stephen O’Keefe, the perceived innocuous spinner, was inevitably going to be treated like a bowling machine by the belligerent Indian batsmen, particularly the mighty Virat Kohli, who might as well wear a cape when he strides to the crease befitting his superhuman powers.

The first Test lasted just three days but, astoundingly, it was Australia who provided the beat down in a thorough pummeling that no one – not even myopic Australian diehards – could have prognosticated.

And it was O’Keefe, the overlooked 32-year-old, who spearheaded Australia to a famous victory which rivals any in the nation’s proud cricket history. It may well have been Australia’s best – and certainly most unlikely – Test victory overseas since the hallowed tour of the West Indies in 1995, a series triumph which altered the landscape of international cricket.

Steve O'Keefe holds up the match ball after taking five wickets in the second innings of the Pune Test. Image credit: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP
Steve O'Keefe holds up the match ball after taking five wickets in the second innings of the Pune Test. Image credit: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

David vs Goliath

No one knows what this series victory will mean and whether there will now be a seismic power shift; undoubtedly India are still favourites to rebound and win the series. It feels very much like India came into the series overconfident and entirely dismissive of their inexperienced opponents, particularly Australia’s perceived innocuous spinners. A healthy bite of humble pie might do wonders for them although, in their defence, no one saw this shock result coming.

Australia’s chances of even being competitive seemingly nosedived on the eve of the Test when images of a dubious looking pitch were beamed on social media. Australian journalists quickly condemned the pitch essentially stating it was another blatant attempt by the locals to produce a manufactured rampant turner.

On Test morning, legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne stated the pitch looked like a “day eight” wicket. Somehow, with the Test lasting a mere three days, it was the supposedly staid O’Keefe making the red ball behave like a grenade. The vaunted Indian batsmen, acknowledged masters of the turning ball, had no answer for the left-armer who baffled through guile and accuracy rather than prodigious spin.

India SOK-ed out

O’Keefe finished with the astounding figures of 12/70, the greatest Test figures by an overseas spinner in India. To say he produced a knock off of Warne is to underplay his wizardry; O’Keefe surpassed even Warne’s greatest ever figures.

The New South Welshman shone on a pitch which turned wickedly but, conversely, O’Keefe spun the ball less prodigiously than his Indian counterparts and spin comrade Nathan Lyon, who is usually a mild turner of the ball.

In a strange quirk, O’Keefe’s lack of innate wicked turn proved a blessing. The other spinners repeatedly produced unplayable deliveries which proved just that – batsmen were unable to get near the ball. Conversely, O’Keefe was getting just enough assistance from the pitch to complement his highly accurate bowling, his best characteristic.

Indian batsmen were befuddled with perhaps the indelible image of the Test being Kohli, the impregnable batsman, being bowled shouldering arms in the second innings to effectively end the match. Kohli’s off-stump lay flat on the ground as spectators at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium could not quite believe what was unfolding.

Virat Kohli shoulders arms....and loses his off stump. Image credit: Vipin Pawar/BCCI/ SPORTZPICS
Virat Kohli shoulders arms....and loses his off stump. Image credit: Vipin Pawar/BCCI/ SPORTZPICS

Truth be told, few people in Australia thought O’Keefe was capable of conjuring this type of match-winning performance. His perception was of being a stabilising presence rather than game-breaker. He could bowl flat and defensively but apparently unable to grab a game by the throat. O’Keefe, an experienced campaigner, could do a lot of things well but was not deemed capable of breaking apart a batting line-up.

Is O’Keefe finally the answer to Australia’s spin woes?

In many ways, he was of a similar mould to Lyon but they complemented each other well due to their left-right contrasts. A popular line of thinking was that O’Keefe would be selected essentially to safeguard the run-rate; he could at least tie up an end and not be treated like an amateur as has been the fate of so many Australian spinners in the subcontinent over the past decade. The consensus was that Australia’s lethal pace spearheads Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood would have to do the bulk of the damage on pitches more favourable to seam bowling. Lyon and O’Keefe were essentially viewed as afterthoughts; it is debatable how much preparation India actually spent on O’Keefe.

Ever since Warne retired – followed shortly after by fellow rampant leg-spinner Stuart MacGill – Australian cricket chiefs and fans have long craved another brilliant spinner and, in recent times, patience has been running thin.

O’Keefe was often overlooked as Australian selectors went in other directions and were tempted by sleeker options, particularly those considered the “new Warne” – usually a flamboyant spinner with blonde flowing locks but that’s where the comparison ceased. Even Smith, well before he became a colossus with the bat, was originally picked as a spinner even though his offerings were middling at best.

Despite a stellar first-class average, hovering around the low-mid 20s, O’Keefe did not make his Test debut until Australia’s ill-fated tour of the UAE in late 2014, where the Pakistani batsmen ran rampant.

It appeared O’Keefe’s journeyman career was destined to lead nowhere. He had the misfortune of playing in the Sydney Test in 2016 against the West Indies, which was the most rain affected Test in Australia for decades. After starring early, O’Keefe broke down in the first Test in Sri Lanka several months later. When he returned to Australia, O’Keefe was embroiled in controversy after being involved in a liquor fuelled quarrel in a Sydney bar.

Play

Undoubtedly, he had reached a delicate juncture of a Test career which had never shifted out of first gear. He received a hefty fine, was given a severe rebuke from Australian cricket chiefs and, wisely, swore off the booze.

Six months later, O’Keefe is an unexpected national hero having guided Australia to their best Test win in two decades. It was a fairytale performance in Pune, which could prove a defining point in the Smith captaincy reign. Time will tell whether this victory is indeed a harbinger for a new Australian reign. Ditto for whether it fuels a stellar late career bloom for O’Keefe.

Right now, though, O’Keefe is the toast of the cricket world after producing a surreal feat for the ages. That alone, ensures Stephen O’Keefe will never remain under the radar again.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.