Zlatan Ibrahimovic double helps Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2 to lift EFL Cup

Manchester United were outplayed during several passages of play in the English League Cup final but got the better of a resilient and energetic Southampton side through a towering header from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, four minutes from time at the Wembley on Sunday.

United raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half, but Southampton pulled one back before half-time, and were rewarded for constantly testing a nervy defence. Minutes after the interval, the scores were level. Manolo Gabbiadini scored both the goals for his side.

Despite Southampton getting closer to finding the winner with every attack of theirs, United edged past their opponents with just minutes left on the clock. This is manager Jose Mourinho’s fourth League Cup win, and his first after taking over the reins at Old Trafford in the summer.

The match looked all but over after 32 minutes: Ibrahimovic curled a sumptuous free-kick past Fraser Forster. While Southampton were pushing hard for an equaliser, United, against the run of play, took the lead through a neat finish by Jesse Lingard. Earlier, the Saints were denied an opener after Gabbiadini’s finish was ruled out for offside. Replays showed that the linesman call was incorrect.

Yet again, the Saints pushed forward with purpose and were rewarded a minute before the half-time whistle. Gabbiadini turned in a cross from inside the area, and it was the impetus Claude Puel’s side needed to get back in the contest.

Minutes into the second half, Gabbiadini equalised for his side, and Southampton started to dominate proceedings. United were overrun in midfield and were getting pinned back in their own half for large periods.

From the flanks, Southampton were deadly as full-back Ryan Bertrand along with James Ward-Prowse and the relentless Nathan Redmond pushed forward at will. In the box, Jose Mourinho’s side were vulnerable with crosses. There was a effort from Oriol Romeu that hit the bar.

The only notable effort from the Red Devils in the second half came from a close-range effort from Jesse Lingard. Barely seconds after they looked like conceding, United broke away on the counter-attack, which was launched by Ibrahimovic.

Anthony Martial switched the ball to the right flank to Ander Herrera, who set up the Swedish striker with an exquisite cross. Ibrahimovic thumped the ball home with his head to take his team to their first League Cup since 2009.

Manchester United now have 42 major trophies, surpassing Liverpool’s tally of 41 to become the most successful English team of all time.

Brief scores: