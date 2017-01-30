la liga

Real Madrid back on top of La Liga table with late comeback against Villarreal

Real Madrid lead with 55 points, one ahead of Barcelona and three ahead of Sevilla, with a game in hand.

Heino Kalis/Reuters

Real Madrid staged a stunning comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 against Villarreal and go back on top of the La Liga table. Forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale scored a goal apiece and substitute Alvaro Morata scored the winner to seal a 19-minute turnaround that kept them on course.

Real currently lead with 55 points, one ahead of Barcelona and three ahead of Sevilla, with a game in hand.

The first half of the match saw some stiff sparring from both teams, however all the five goals of the match came in the second half. The first half also saw the hosts’ goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo get substituted after he injured his knee as he tried to save a Karim Benzema shot from point-blank range.

The first was scored in the 50th when Villarreal’s Manu Trigueros scored one from inside the area to give the hosts the lead. Seven minutes later, Cedric Bakambu slipped a contentious goal past the keeper, which looked offside.

With a lead of two goals, the pressure was on Real as Barcelona had briefly taken the top spot on the table after their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid earlier in the day. But Bale, who was marking his return from injury with his first start since November, scored a header soon after, in the 64th minute. Dani Carvajal set the Welsh forward with a cross and Bale didn’t miss.

Ronaldo levelled 10 minutes later with a penalty many considered to be controversial. The referee called Villarreal captain Bruno Soriano for deliberate handball after the ball seemed to ricochet off his arm. The decision was heatedly protested, however the chance was converted by the Portugal captain to get his team close to a crucial win.

The winner came in the 83rd minute when Morata headed a cross from Marcelo past the substitute goalkeeper Andres Fernandez to seal a memorable win for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Play

“You can clearly see that I couldn’t have done anything, the ball bounced up towards my arm and I can’t cut my arm off. It’s a bounce and it’s clear to me that it wasn’t a penalty,” Bruno was quoted as saying by Reuters. Villarreal coach Fran Escriba and substitute Roberto Soldado protested the decision and were were both sent off.

However, Madrid were happy to take the win, contentious or not. “In the end we come away with three points against an opponent that can make things difficult for you,” coach Zinedine Zidane said, “We’re happy to earn the win against a great side.”

“We refused to give in, we had a lot of pressure on us and thanks to everyone we fought and in the end we won,” said Real defender Marcelo said after the win.

With this win, Real have equalled Barcelona’s record from as far back as 1944 of 44 straight games scoring at least one goal.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.