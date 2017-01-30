Indian hockey

Kalinga Lancers crowned Hockey India League champions after beating Dabang Mumbai 4-1

Uttar Pradesh Wizards notched a 5-4 comeback win over Delhi Waveriders to finish third.

Twitter/@HockeyIndiaLeag

Kalinga Lancers beat Dabang Mumbai 4-1 in a thrilling final to lift their first Hockey India League title in Chandigarh on Sunday. Skipper Moritz Fuerste (30th, 58th) converted two penalty and Glenn Turner (18th minute) scored a field goal, as last year’s runners-up won the fifth edition of the tournament.

The first quarter of the final saw Dabang Mumbai dominate, but they couldn’t get past Andrew Charter, the Lancers goalkeeper. It was the Odisha-based team that struck first when the league’s highest scorer so far, Australian Glenn Turner scored in the 18th. Turner guided a pass from captain Fuerste from outside the D to get on the board, reported PTI.

Mumbai then failed to convert a penalty, thanks to an alert Carter, and these missed chances followed as captain Florian Fuchs and Manpreet Jr came close but could not score. To compound Mumbai’s troubles, Aran Zalewski won a penalty corner for the Lancers and Fuerste scored right past FIH’s Goalkeeper of the Year, David Harte.

The third quarter saw Mumbai get on board when Affan Yousuf converted a penalty corner, but that remained the only goal his team scored.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Wizards notched a 5-4 comeback win over Delhi Waveriders to claim the bronze medal. Agustin Mazzilli scored a late field goal to help the team get their first podium finish of the tournament. Trailing 3-4 with three minutes to go, the Argentine striker guided Florent van Aubel’s assist from a tight angle to take the lead.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.