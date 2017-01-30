I-League: Bengaluru FC sign Serbian striker Marjan Jugovic to fill fourth foreign player spot

Struggling I-League champions Bengaluru FC have shored up their attack by signing the vastly experienced Serbia striker Marjan Jugovic, the club announced on Monday.
The 33-year-old will take the fourth foreign player spot in the squad after the the Blues released Honduras’ Roby Norales earlier in the month. Jugovic, who has played in the AFC Champions League and the Europa League, and last played for Lebanese club Al-Akhaa Al-Ahli Aley, for whom he scored 18 goals in 31 appearances.
Under-fire manager Albert Rocha gave an indication about how he was going to use the player’s gangly presence in attack, “We hope the arrival of Marjan will add impetus to our attacking department. He’s tall, a proper target man and has very handy experience gathered across continents”
We have been creating so many chances but have struggled to put them away and Marjan’s got his task cut out. I’m sure he will help get our season back on track,” Roca said.
Two-time champions Benglauru have got off to their worst start in their four-year stint in the I-League, failing to win even one of their last five games. Over the weekend, they were thumped 1-3 at the Krantiveera Stadium by a Robin Singh-inspired East Bengal side.
Jugovic is expected to make his debut in Bengaluru’s next game, which is against newcomers Minerva Punjab on March 5, “I’m very happy to join a big club in India and one that’s famous across Asia too. I hope to help the team have a successful finish to the season and will be giving my 100% to the fans, my teammates and the club,” the striker said.