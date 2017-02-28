IPL auctions

From Rs 50,000 tennis-ball tournaments to Rs 3 crore IPL auction bids, this is T Natarajan’s story

The left-arm pacer from the interiors of Tamil Nadu became the highest paid uncapped Indian player at the IPL auction.

PTI

Thangarasu Natarajan looks back fondly at his Chinnappampatti Cricket Club days, especially the prestigious Rs 50,000 prize money tennis ball cricket tournament in Mettur that he helped his club win.

“That was a big tournament,” said the left-arm medium pace bowler from Salem, who until 2010 was making a name in six-overs-a-side tennis ball events that abound in interior Tamil Nadu with his share in the prize money helping him get by.

Last Monday, the 25-year-old’s life changed dramatically as he became the highest paid uncapped Indian player in the 2017 Indian Premier League auction after he was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 crore – a bidding battle that he watched on television at the Chemplast guest house in Chennai.

“There was a pause at Rs 95 lakh and then it picked up again,” said the eldest of five siblings who went through a difficult childhood financially.

A true rags-to-riches story

It has been an eventful journey for Natarajan, whose father was a daily wage earner in the power loom sector while his mother ran a roadside eatery. A shift to Chennai in 2011 happened thanks to the support of a well-wisher A Jayaprakash to pursue a career in cricket with very little cricket ball experience. Then, recognition for his ability followed after a lot of hard work, and with it, financial stability for his family.

A Ranji Trophy debut against Bengal in January 2015 was a dream-come-true, but his action came under the scanner in the same match and that saw him play no cricket for the rest of the year.

“I am grateful to my employers Chemplast and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for all their support through that difficult period,” says Natarajan, who spent the time correcting his action at the TNCA Academy.

“I only played one league match in the first half of 2016 as I awaited the clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India after undergoing tests,” said Natarajan, who made a name for himself subsequently with a remodelled action for being nippy and the ability to send down speedy yorkers at will.

He bowled six yorkers in the super over against TUTI Patriots in the inaugural Tamil Nadu Premier League that was broadcast by Star India’s regional channel Vijay TV. His performances earned him a trial with the Mumbai Indians.

Play

Rising up the ranks

Six wickets in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals, in which Tamil Nadu blew away a full-strength Karnataka in two days in Visakhapatnam, was the highlight of his first-class season that saw the speedster finish with 24 wickets in eight games.

Despite his domestic achievements, being sold for Rs 3 crore at an IPL auction certainly makes for a rags-to-riches story. But former India wicket-keeper Bharath Reddy, a highly regarded talent scout in Chennai’s competitive cricket structure, said that the bid war for Natarajan did not come as a surprise to him.

“Talent spotting is really about finding raw talent and grooming it,” explained Reddy, who heads cricket operations at Chemplast, which runs Jolly Rovers, the club that Natarajan has been turning out for the last three years.

“There was a lot of interest in Natarajan in the run up to the auction. I got a lot of calls about him from several franchises. Word spreads quickly about a player’s ability, through television coverage, through video analysts, in several ways,” added Reddy.

Living out his mentor’s dream

For Jayaprakash – whom Natarajan says he consults with for just about everything – the recognition of his ward’s cricketing abilities has, in a way, compensated for his own failed dream.

“I was an aspiring cricketer myself, attempted the shift to Chennai is pursuit of a cricket career but couldn’t adjust to the city life,” he said. “But the love of the game continues and so I run and captain a local tennis ball team (Chinnappampatti Cricket Club) and a cricket ball team by the name Salem Kings.”

Jayaprakash added, “Natarajan came to play with us at Chinnappampatti Cricket Club when he was 17 years. Being a left-armer, he was different. Given the angle that he bowled, he was very successful in tennis ball and possibly developed his ability to bowl relentless yorkers because of his tennis ball beginnings.”

“He also played a season for Salem Kings and worked really hard on his bowling and was getting better and that was when I felt he needed to move to Chennai for better exposure and to realise his potential.

“A friend of mine Karpur Prakash was playing lower division league cricket in Chennai and he got Natarajan an opportunity to play for BSNL in the fourth division,” continued Jayaprakash.

He signed off, “Natarajan gives hope to hundreds of such boys across the districts that success is possible in whatever field they are pursuing as long as they put their hearts to it.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.