Mexican Open: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal battle it through to second round

Top-seed and World No 2 Novak Djokovic began his maiden Acapulco campaign with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Slovak Republic’s Martin Klizan on Tuesday evening at the Mexican Open.

That was one heck of a match point. 👌



Djokovic finishes his @AbiertoTelcel debut in style. https://t.co/Y7f5EbPkVz — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 1, 2017

Though the match had its ups and downs, especially in the second set that had both players trade a couple of breaks of serve each, the Serbian looked to be refreshed and his game reflected as much during decisive points.

Djokovic put in 72% of his first serves and won 72% points off them and while Klizan had a better margin of first serves at 82%, he could only capitalise on 62% points off his first serves. Djokovic also won three of the four break points on Klizan’s serve, while saving four of the six break points on his serve.

In the second round, Djokovic will meet Juan Martin del Potro, who played two-and-a-hour long marathon against American qualifier Frances Tiafoe before advancing, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

What a match, and what a hug 👌 https://t.co/NJmgDArrdx — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 1, 2017

Rafael Nadal off to winning ways

The tournament’s second seed, Rafael Nadal also won his opener in straight sets, defeating Australian Open quarter-finalist Mischa Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in 77 minutes. The match was, however, closer than how the scoreline depicted it.

Nadal broke Zverev in the 10th game of the first set to gain a lead over the German, but up to that game Zverev had saved all three break points he had faced in the set. Likewise, while the World No. 6 got an early break in the second set, in the fifth game, Zverev never backed out mentally from the match.

The point of the night? 👌 Brilliant stuff from both @RafaelNadal and Mischa Zverev. https://t.co/2piQ0MU4CQ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 1, 2017

The Mallorcan finished the match with 28 winners to Zverev’s 13, and 11 unforced errors to his opponent’s nine. He also saved the sole break point on his serve that came in the second set, while converting two of the five break point chances on Zverev’s serve.

In the pre-quarter-finals, Nadal will now play Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi, who defeated Yen-Hsun Lu in the first round.