India vs Australia 2017

Virat Kohli and Co's mountain of a task: India up against 44-year-old jinx to beat Australia

India have overturned a defeat in the first match of a four-Test series and come back to win the series only once before

Twitter/@BCCI

How does the world’s No 1 Test team on a long, unbeaten streak bounce back from a huge loss inflicted in an unexpected manner at home?

If the Indian team’s example is anything to go by, the best way is to switch off from the cricket and go back to nature. After the 333-run to Australia in the first Test at Pune, Virat Kohli and Co went on a trek to Tamhini Ghats near Pune, in an attempt to ‘keep moving ahead’.

However, Virat Kohli and the Indian team have a mountain of a task ahead of them after losing the first Test of the four-match series. India have overturned a deficit of one match to win a four-Test series only once before, more than 40 years back.

Only once in their 85-year history have India come back and won a series of four or more matches after losing the opening Test. That solitary rebound success came back in 1973 when Farokh Engineer’s team turned a 0-1 deficit into a 2-1 victory in the five-Test series against England on home soil.

The only four-or-more Test series India have won after being a match down was back in 1973, when Farokh Engineer lead the team to come back from 0-1 to a 2-1 win over England, according to cricket.com.au. That team, boasting of the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, MAK Pataudi, Gundappa Viswanath and the famous Indian spin quartet, went on win the second and third Tests, before drawing the last two. If India are to win this series, the team will have to break this 44-year record.

Famous scenes from the 2001 Test series against Australia. (Arko Datta/AFP)
Famous scenes from the 2001 Test series against Australia. (Arko Datta/AFP)

Then again, the storied India vs Australia rivalry is not without its fair share of inspiring comebacks. The team just has to look back at 2001, when India were 0-1 down in a Test series against Australia at home, were then made to follow on and how India’s Test map changed after that.

Closer to their time, Virat Kohli and Co can look back to the series in Sri Lanka and how they turned things around after that fateful Galle Test. They won the 3-match series 2-1 after that and began the 19-match run that ended in Pune.

With the next match in Bangalore scheduled to begin from March 4, the Indian team will be looking at the past to overcome the roadblock and forge ahead. After all, the mark of the best players in sport lies in how well they can bounce back from losses and carry on.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.