Stephen Constantine looks to infuse fresh blood into India squad ahead of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

India’s national football team coach Stephen Constantine has selected four new faces - Nishu Kumar, Subhashish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Milan Singh - in the list of 31 probables for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, PTI reported.
Kumar made a mark at Bengaluru FC this season, while Subhashish Bose is a regular starter for Mohun Bagan, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Milan Singh have impressed at DSK Shivajians.
“We have recruited players on basis of their consistent performances both from the Hero I-League and the Hero Indian Super League,” Constantine said. “I reiterate that the door is open for anyone who is eligible to play for India. But for that he must be prepared to do the work we need. We have selected the players from what we have seen over the last few months,” he added.
Striker Robin Singh makes a comeback after an injury layoff.
Constantine also chose Mumbai as the venue where the senior Indian team will be camping prior to their crucial Group A match against Myanmar in Yangon on March 28.
India will face Cambodia in an International Friendly in Phnom Penh on March 22 as part of their preparation before flying out to Yangon.
India probables for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
- GOALKEEPERS: Subrata Paul, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, TP Rehneesh.
- DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sandesh Jhingan, Arnab Mondal, Anas Edathodika, Dhanapal Ganesh, Fulganco Cardozo, Narayan Das, Subhashish Bose, Jerry Lanrinzuala.
- MIDFIELDERS: Jackichand Singh, Setiyesen Singh, Udanta Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Milan Singh, Pronay Halder, Md. Rafique, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, CK Vineeth, Anthony D’Souza, Issac Vanlalsawma.
- FORWARDS: Jeje Lelkephlua, Sumeet Passi, Sunil Chhetri, Daniel Lalhimpuia, Robin Singh.