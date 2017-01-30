indian cricket

State associations write to BCCI administrators to extend compliance deadline for Lodha reforms

The BCCI's Committee of Administrators had written to all state associations to submit a compliance report adhering to all Lodha diktats by March 1.

BCCI

The Supreme Court-ordered Committee of Administrators in charge of the Board of Control for Cricket in India have received a number of requests from the state associations to extend the compliance report on the Lodha recommendations till March 27, PTI reported.

On February 23, the CoA had notified all the state associations to submit a compliance report implementing the various changes by March 1. Just days ago, disqualified members of 20 state associations have written to the CoA, led by Vinod Rai for more clarity on the matter.

In their letter, the state associates also requested that since joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary’s plea in Supreme Court is pending for hearing on March 27, the COA should also wait until the hearing got over. “Yes, a letter is being sent to the COA as we feel they should wait till March 27 as Amitabh’s plea is pending in Supreme Court. Some clarity is still required regarding cumulative tenure of 9 or 18 years. It will be prudent if we can wait rather than being in a tearing hurry to fill up compliance report,” a state unit official was quoted as saying by PTI.

On Monday, Chaudhary alleged that the CoA were not allowing the office members to perform their duties.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
