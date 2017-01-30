international tennis

Playing on clay 'is a hard ask right now', says Roger Federer

The Australian Open champion remained non-committal about playing in the French Open in May.

Ahmed Jadallah/ Reuters

It was a momentous win for Roger Federer at the Australian Open in January, as it was a positive start for him against Benoit Paire at the Dubai Open, on Monday.

But, even as the 35-year-old seems to be slowly getting acclimatised to the blustery pace of the Tour, predictions have started doing the rounds about his potential participation, and extent thereof, on clay, including at the French Open.

Back in 2016, while attempting to make a comeback from his left knee surgery, Federer had played in the Monte Carlo and Rome Masters before deciding to skip playing in Roland Garros, a few days before the start of the Major, to give his knee adequate time to recover. Federer’s withdrawal from the second Slam of the year ended a record of 65 consecutive main draw appearances in the Grand Slams, dating back to the 2000 Australian Open.

Much like last year then, the 18-time Grand Slam champion has continued to be non-committal about his schedule for the clay season while mentioning that he would take a call on the same post the Miami Open, in mid-March.

“I will only decide on the clay-court swing after Miami,” Federer specified to the Times, adding, “In my best years I played three, sometimes four tournaments [on clay]. It’s going to be a hard ask right now, the body also needs to heal again.”

Federer’s rationale is sound considering that he also had been bogged down by an injury to his quad that flared up during the latter part of the Australian Open. Taking time off during the clay season would then help him return fitter, in time, for the grass season, most specifically in Wimbledon.

And Federer, who ended his season last year after having made it to the semi-finals in Wimbledon, understands this aspect all too well. “At Wimbledon and the US Open I always have chances as long as I’m playing and am healthy,” the seven-time Wimbledon champion remarked, before elaborating, “The courts suit me. The goal will be [to play] Wimbledon. I know this is where I have my best chance and I hope to be at 100%.”

