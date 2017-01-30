Don't involve cricketers into politics unnecessarily: Parvez Rasool on chewing gum controversy

Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Parvez Rasool opened up on the controversy that erupted when the all-rounder last played for India, against England in a Twenty20 International in Kanpur last month. Rasool drew the ire of a section of social media by chewing gum when the national anthem was being played at the stadium before the match.
“Let cricketers play cricket and don’t involve them into politics unnecessarily,” Rasool told Hindustan Times. “I try to keep my focus on the game and don’t let these controversies affect me.”
After the incident was caught on camera, some Twitter users called for Rasool to be axed from the team and demanded the Board of Control for Cricket in India to never pick him again.
The 27-year-old, who became the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India, stressed the importance of steering clear of controversies, taking into account the struggle that cricketers from the region face. “It is already very difficult for cricketers from our region to make it into the national team and when these things happen, it is very disheartening,” he said. “One has to remain tough and should not give importance to such controversies.” Rasool has represented India in One-day Internationals and T20Is so far.