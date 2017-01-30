India vs Australia 2017

Virat Kohli will be back bigger and stronger, says Mitchell Starc

The left-armer warned his teammates about a backlash from the Indian captain's twin failures with the bat in Pune.

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, despite getting the better of Indian captain Virat Kohli in the first Test in Pune, was vary of the Test world No 2 bouncing back to run-scoring ways during the rest of the series, reported AFP.

Kohli had rare failure (0 and 13) during his side’s crushing 333-run loss in the first Test after reaching dizzying heights over the past eight months, during which he became the first batsman to score double hundreds in four consecutive series. Starc accounted for the wicket of Kohli in the first innings, where the latter was culpable of chasing after a wide delivery outside the off-stump.

Clearly, Starc made no bones about mentioning the 28-year-old as the prized scalp for the visitors. “We know [Kohli] is going to be another key wicket for the rest of the series,” he said. “There’s six more times we’ve got to get him out to really cement this series,” Starc said. He also expected Kohli to come back hard at the Aussies. “We know he’ll come back bigger and stronger, but he’s one I’ll take over [Cheteshwar] Pujara at the moment.”

Starc and Kohli were teammates for the Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The left-armer, who pulled out of this year’s edition, acknowledged Kohli’s recent feats. “He’s a class player, we all know that,” he said. “He’s scored a mountain of runs already this year. We’re going to have to be wary of that Virat comeback.”

The left-armer was also in no mood to get carried away by Australia’s success in the first Test. “We are really happy that it happened that way for us, but we know that one Test is not going to win us the series. It’s three important Test matches to go.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.