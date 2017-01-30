Hockey India sign Netherlands' Sjoerd Marijne as head coach of the women's team

Hockey India, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of former Netherlands coach Sjoerd Marijne as the head coach of the Indian women’s team. The Dutchman inked a four-year deal and will be working in tandem with fellow Dutchman Eric Wonink, who will take charge as the analytical coach of the side.
Marijne and Wonink both have joined the national team camp, which is underway at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bhopal, “I am very excited to take on this new assignment. From what I have followed about the Indian women’s team, they are a very talented and hard working group of women and I believe they have got great potential to establish themselves as a strong team in world hockey,” Marijne was quoted as saying by PTI.
Marijne comes with strong pedigree which includes leading the Dutch Under-21 women’s side to a World Cup title and the Dutch senior women’s side to a gold at the Hockey World League semi-finals in 2015. He was also instrumental in taking HC Den Bosch to the semi-finals of the European Championships on two occasions between 2012-’14.
“We are happy to bring on board Sjoerd Marijne and Eric Wonink who will be working with the senior women’s team in this new Olympic cycle. The women’s team has made good progress over the past few years by qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics and winning the 2016 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy”
“The women’s team has great potential and talent to register better results in the following years and we believe Sjoerd and Eric will help the team achieve newer heights. I wish them all the very best in this pursuit,” Md Mushtaque Ahmad, General Secretary of HI, said.