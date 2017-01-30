Indian Football

Mohun Bagan outclass Club Valencia to reach AFC Cup group stage

Jeje Lalpekhlua scored a fine hat-trick to lead Mohun Bagan to a 4-1 win over the Maldives outfit in the second leg on Tuesday.

Jeje Lalpekhlua via Facebook

A fine hat-trick by Jeje Lalpekhlua helped Mohun Bagan outclass Maldives outfit Club Valencia 5-2 on aggregate and secure their place in the AFC Cup group-stage.

After settling for a 1-1 draw in the first leg away from home, Bagan turned up the intensity in the return leg at the Rabindra Sarobar on Tuesday.

Jeje gave them the lead in the second minute of the game as his shot towards goal hit the hand of Valencia’s Usman. Jeje converted from the resultant penalty to make it 2-1 on aggregate.

Jeje was in the thick of the action soon enough as he lunged in to head in for a goal off a cross from Balwant Singh to double Bagan’s advantage.

Valencia came back strongly and reduced Bagan’s advantage as Godfrey West Omodu made it 3-2 on aggregate six minutes into the second half.

Jeje, however, restored the two-goal advantage for the hosts eight minutes from time, before Sony Norde smashed in Bagan’s fourth of the match and fifth of the two-leg tie.

Despite the goal glut, Bagan were below par for much of the contest. They missed a number of easy chances and showed terrible co-ordination in defence. Fortune, however, was on their side as Valencia could not capitalise.

Bagan join Bengaluru FC in group E of the group stage along side Abahani Dhaka and Maziya.

The score

  • Mohun Bagan 4 (Jeje Lalpekhlua x 3, Hussain Nihaan-og, Sony Norde) beat Club Valencia 1 (Godfrey West Omodu). 
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.