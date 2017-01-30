Mohun Bagan outclass Club Valencia to reach AFC Cup group stage

A fine hat-trick by Jeje Lalpekhlua helped Mohun Bagan outclass Maldives outfit Club Valencia 5-2 on aggregate and secure their place in the AFC Cup group-stage.

After settling for a 1-1 draw in the first leg away from home, Bagan turned up the intensity in the return leg at the Rabindra Sarobar on Tuesday.

Jeje gave them the lead in the second minute of the game as his shot towards goal hit the hand of Valencia’s Usman. Jeje converted from the resultant penalty to make it 2-1 on aggregate.

Jeje was in the thick of the action soon enough as he lunged in to head in for a goal off a cross from Balwant Singh to double Bagan’s advantage.

Valencia came back strongly and reduced Bagan’s advantage as Godfrey West Omodu made it 3-2 on aggregate six minutes into the second half.

Jeje, however, restored the two-goal advantage for the hosts eight minutes from time, before Sony Norde smashed in Bagan’s fourth of the match and fifth of the two-leg tie.

Despite the goal glut, Bagan were below par for much of the contest. They missed a number of easy chances and showed terrible co-ordination in defence. Fortune, however, was on their side as Valencia could not capitalise.

Bagan join Bengaluru FC in group E of the group stage along side Abahani Dhaka and Maziya.

The score