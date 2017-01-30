Vijay Hazare Trophy roundup: Jharkhand cruise, Pandya brothers power Baroda, Delhi knocked out

Jharkhand cruise as Tiwary booed

Jharkhand notched their second win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a a comfortable seven-wicket win over Services, despite chasing a a target of 277.

Ishank Jaggi slammed an unbeaten 116 off 92 balls while Saurabh Tiwary scored an unbeaten 102 off 103 balls while to put together an unbroken 214-run partnership and chasing the target with 22 balls to spare.

Such was their dominance, Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not get the chance to bat, much to the disappointment of the crowd.

Earlier, Services failed to build on a solid 104-run opening partnership between Gaurav Kochar (50) and Nakul Verma (48) and were restricted to 276/9.

Dhoni’s contribution to the game was a spectacular runout to dismiss Abhijit Salvi (31) before his catching Soumya Swain’s wicket for 12 to reduce them to 158/4 in 32nd over.

Brief scores

Services 276/9; 50 overs (Shamsher Yadav 54 not out, Gaurav Kochar 50, Nakul Verma 48, Rahul Singh 40; Shahbaz Nadeem 3/52) lost to Jharkhand 279/3; 46.2 overs (Ishank Jaggi 116 not out, Saurabh Tiwary 102 not out) by seven wickets.

Karnataka 201; 47.1 overs (Mayank Agarwal 89; Kushang Patel 4/36, Chirag Jani 3/40) beat Saurashtra 128; 36.2 overs (Ronit More 4/20, Prasidh Krishna 2/19, Stuart Binny 2/37) by 73 runs.

Chhattisgarh 235/9; 50 overs (Abhimanyu Chauhan 90 not out, Amandeep Khare 57; Mohammed Mudhasir 6/33) beat Jammu and Kashmir 231; 48.2 overs (Punit Bisht 68, Parvez Rasool 51; Pankaj Rao 4/35, Sumit Ruikar 2/33) by four runs.

Pandya brothers power Baroda win



Brothers Krunal and Hardik Pandya produced a match-winning performance with the bat and ball respectively as Baroda beat Punjab by 75 runs.

Krunal scored 78 off 105 with a partnership of 102 runs with Aditya Waghmode (54) as Baroda made 249 in 48.3 overs. Irfan Pathan (37 off 40 balls) and Vishnu Solanki (24 off 17 balls) added 52 runs for the sixth wicket.

Baltej Singh (4/47) was Punjab’s pick of bowlers while Siddharth Kaul got three wickets. Skipper Harbhajan Singh was economical giving away only 39 in his 10 overs.

Hardik then helped clean up the Punjab batting order for a mere 17 in 40.4 overs with figures of 3/26, dismissing Gurkeerat Singh Mann (62), Sandeep Sharma (10) and Siddharth Kaul (0), to notch the big win.

Brief scores

Baroda 249 in 48.3 overs (Krunal Pandya 78, Aditya Waghmode 54, Baltej Sibgh 4/47) beat Punjab 174 in 40.4 overs (Gurkeerat Singh Mann 62, Hardik Pandya 3/26) by 75 runs.

Odisha 213/1 in 35.3 overs (Anurag Sarangi 104 no, Gobinda Poddar 100 no) beat Assam 207 in 48.2 overs (KB Arun Karthik 56, J Syed Mohammed 53, Basant Mohanty 5/26) by 9 wickets.

Vidarbha 200/2 in 45.2 overs (Jitesh Sharma 84, Faiz Fazal 53) beat Railways 199 in 41.4 overs (Asad Pathan 46, Akshay Karnewar 3/32) by 8 wickets

Madhya Pradesh hammer Mumbai

Ranji Trophy finalists Mumbai were beaten by Madhya Pradesh by 80 runs in a low-scoring match. Mumbai restricted MP to 214 in 45.1 overs but could not manage to go past even 150 while batting.

Chandrakant Sakure (5/25) finished with a five-wicket haul as Mumbai were all out for a paltry 134 in 38.4 overs.

For MP, opener Ankit Dane (46) and Sohraab Dhaliwal (51) chipped in to take the team past 200-run mark, while Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur was the most successful bowler with 3/27.

While batting, Mumbai kept losing wickets with Sakure and Saransh Jain (3/30) inflicting the most damage with eight wickets between them. Abhishek Nayar was the top-scorer with 24 runs.

Brief Scores

Bengal 214 for 2 in 35.5 overs (Manoj Tiwary 116 not out, Abhimanyu Easwaran 68 not out) beat Goa 213 for 9 in 50 overs (Amogh Desai 49, Kanishk Seth 3/50) by 8 wickets.

Rajasthan 183 all out in 47.0 overs (Arjit Gupta 69, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 56 not out) beat Gujarat 169 all out in 43.1 overs (Bhargav Merai 51, Rujul Bhatt 49; Pankaj Singh 3/23, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3/30)by 14 runs

Maharashtra knocks out Delhi

Lead by captain Kedar Jadhav’s century, Maharashtra decimated Delhi by 195 runs to knock them out of the tournament. They put on board formidable 367 for eight and then bundled out Delhi for a mere 172 inside 34 overs. It was third defeat in a row for Rishabh Pant’s team and they are now out of the tournament.