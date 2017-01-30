indian cricket

'Saurabh Tiwary Hai Hai': Jharkhand batsman wins game but gets booed for not letting MS Dhoni bat

The flamboyant batsman scored an unbeaten 102 to guide Jharkhand to a huge seven-wicket win over Services in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ashok Bhaumik/PTI


Saurabh Tiwary just can’t seem to catch a break. The flamboyant Jharkhand batsman scored an unbeaten century to guide Jharkhand to a huge seven-wicket win over Services for their second victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He cracked an unbeaten 102 off 103 balls with three fours and six sixes.

Yet, the Kalyani (West Bengal) crowd was not impressed, and they actually booed Tiwary for his efforts.

The reason: He is not MS Dhoni.

The former India captain is the star attraction in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the crowds have followed him for all the games. Earlier, Dhoni had slammed 129 to steer Jharkhand to a 78-run win over Chhattisgarh at the Eden Gardens.

However, thanks to Tiwary and Ishank Jaggi’s (116 not out off 92 balls; 10x4, 4x6) unbroken partnership of 214 runs, Dhoni did not have an opportunity to bat against Services.

Midway through the innings the crowd became increasingly agitated and started shouted ‘Saurabh Tiwary Hai Hai’.

However, he took it his stride, even acknowldeging the crowd after his ton, gesturing that they should ‘keep shouting’.

“We must understand that they’re emotional as Mahi bhai never played here...Being a professional I did not mind. We were subjected to much more sledging on the field,” Tiwary said after the match.

On his part, Dhoni came to the field after the win and waved to the crowd the boundary rope. Hundreds of people had come to the venue with passes to primarily to watch Dhoni and several more were gathered outside, unable to enter. The rooftops of the buildings surrounding the stadium were packed from early in the morning as well.

Sadly for the Kalyani crowd, Dhoni’s only contribution to the game was two run-outs and a caught-behind dismissal at the Bengal Cricket Academy in the small industrial township about 50 kilometres from Kolkata.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Five memes that explain why you need a toothpaste for your payday

That payday smile won’t shine itself.

publicdomainpictures.net

At the end of the month, every salaried professional experiences a wide range of feelings. First, there’s extreme possessiveness - after spending several days trying to live off whatever little is left from paying bills and all those shopping binges, you’re understandably cranky and unwilling to part with the cash you have.

Giphy
Giphy

Then the week of payday arrives and you can finally breathe a sigh of relief again. As the glorious day comes closer, you can’t contain your excitement.

Giphy
Giphy

And then payday dawns and the world gets to behold an interesting phenomenon - your payday-wala smile. It is instantly recognizable as something different and special - it stretches across your face, from ear to ear and is mirrored on the faces of your colleagues. Soon the excitement wears off and you are at complete peace. You have worked hard, you’ve earned your keep, you are in Zen mode.

Giphy
Giphy

But is there a way to make payday even happier? And make your payday smile last even longer? You may be astonished to learn there is. A way that will make you so much happier – your smile will gradually consume most of your face and need extra grooming. In fact, you might have to consider getting a special toothpaste, the Happier Toothpaste to care for the smile you have on that happier payday.

So how can you get more salary in-hand on your payday? Simple – invest in Equity Linked Savings Schemes or ELSS. These are open-ended equity Mutual Funds, with a 3 year lock-in period, that not only help you save tax but also have potential for wealth creation.

Giphy
Giphy

The icing on the cake is that the dividends from these funds are also tax free. So ELSS means more salary in-hand for you today, more potential growth for you tomorrow! To know more about ELSS and to get your own Happier Toothpaste, click here.

Statutory Details: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors:Axis Bank Ltd. is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme.

Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.