Quetta Gladiators' Kevin Pietersen and Tymal Mills pull out of PSL final to be held in Lahore

Quetta Gladiators may have reached the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but have lost the services of the majority of their overseas players, many of them instrumental in the team’s run up to the final.

The final, to be held on March 5 in Lahore, has been under the scanner ever since the recent terror attack in the city. Several players had expressed their unwillingness to go to the Pakistani city, where 13 people were killed during a bomb blast earlier this month, also the site of the 2009 terror attack on the visiting Sri Lankan team which all but stooped international cricket in the country.

The English trio of Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and Tymal Mills tweeted about their decision to not travel to Pakistan.

It's with a heavy heart I will not be coming to Lahore. I have a young family and for me a game of cricket is just not worth the risk 1/3 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) February 28, 2017



Pietersen and Mills have been the stars for Quetta this season. The 36-year-old batsman scored 241 runs at an average of 34, including a match-winning 22-ball 40 which powered the narrow one-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi that took the team to the final. Mills has picked up seven wickets in five matches at an economy of 7.25.

Apart from them, New Zealand off-spinner Nathan McCullum has also withdrawn. South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, the team’s highest run-getter, is said to be still debating this decision.

In its second year, the PSL continues to be held in the United Arab Emirates. However, the league is a huge hit on Pakistani television. The popularity had prompted the PCB to organise the final in the country this year.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, foreign players are being offered one-off payments of $10,000 to $50,000, if agree to play in Lahore. Additionally, teams can also rope in a pool of nominated foreign players, a list of 60 players featuring those who were not picked in the draft last October as well as others who are willing to travel to Pakistan.