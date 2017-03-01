Cricket controversy

Why some Pakistani fans' attack on cricketers for not playing PSL final in Lahore is disturbing

The cricketers tweeted their decision and got some support and a lot of flak in return.

Screengrab

What is so wrong about a cricketer not wanting to go play a match in a city that has been hit by terror attacks in the last month? If one were to judge by the unasvoury comments floating around social media, after several overseas players of the Quetta Gladiators pulled out of the Pakistan Super League final to be held in Lahore because of security concerns, it certainly looks like a crime.

When prominent players like Kevin Pietersen, Tymal Mills and Luke Wright took to Twitter to talk about their withdrawal from the final, a lot of people from Pakistan agreed with and supported the decision on social media.

But for all the support they received, the the overwhelming response from Pakistani fans on Twitter largely bordered on negative, to the point of being downright rude. While Pietersen casually mentioned that he will be travelling to London – after almost single-handedly powering Quetta to the final – Wright and Mills wrote their reasons for withdrawing. And all of these tweets got some support and a lot of flak in return.

While many cricket fans in Pakistan will be understandably upset about missing out on some of the most popular cricketers in the world and the entertaining cricket provided by these players, this does not seem to be the reaction of fans starved of international cricket for years. This is the kind of response we expect from the mindless breed of social media users known as “trolls”.

This section of Pakistani nationalists on Twitter decided to let the players in question know, in no uncertain terms, what they think of their decision, using various justifications to point out why they were wrong or to plain mock them – calling them cowards, unprofessional, disloyal, comparing humans to rhinos (in reference to the animal rights activism of Pietersen), bringing India into the picture and so on. It is just disturbing part of all this is the level of vitriol by cricket fans spouted against the players they seem to like and will miss so much.

Take a look at some of the choicest tweets:

Luke Wright even tried to respond to the criticism rationally, and justify his reasons, but not to much avail:

While social media’s general lack of courtesy is nothing new, it is strange to see such emphatic attacking over a decision that to the rational observer seems to make sense. Some of the words used to describe the players for making a choice are appalling. Aren’t these the very players you were so excited to watch in action? The question they must consider before calling players “cowards” and “money-grabbing” is this: Is playing a cricket match worth risking your life over? As Wright pointed out, they all have families and will not want to take a chance.

There is a reason why Pakistan plays its international cricket in UAE. The last time an international cricket team, other than Zimbabwe, was in the country, they were attacked by armed gunmen. Not many will have forgotten the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore back in 2009. In fact, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, who were in the bus that was shot at, had already refused to play in Lahore should their teams reach the final.

However, the Pakistan cricket authorities seemed to have different motivations in moving the final of the league, which has been played in UAE so far, to Pakistan.

“It’s time the nation should show the world that we are a peace loving nation, we are not going to be blackmailed by the terrorists,” PSL chairman Najam Sethi said. “After the success of this event, international cricket will also return to Pakistan. We have to work hard for the next six days to make it a success.”

While Sethi is allowed to take a stand and say that he will not bow down to the terrorists in his country, he cannot expect the same from international cricketers. If Peshawar Zalmi make it to the final, Shahid Afridi won’t refuse to play in Lahore because it is his home country. But it would be foolish to expect the same from a Chris Gayle. Remember how England’s limited overs captain Eoin Morgan refused to tour Bangladesh after the Dhaka attacks? And he was allowed to by the cricket board, because this is about more than cricket, it is a matter of choice.

Even former Pakistan player Imran Khan has criticised the decision to have the final in Lahore. “What message of peace will we send out in such conditions?” he said. With the security conditions as they are, this is a very valid question. The move to play in Lahore not only puts the final at risk, but also the future of the game in the country.

Having said this, it should also be pointed out that a lot of cricket followers from Pakistan were understanding and even gracious about the decision.

The final will be played at the city’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 5 between Quetta Gladiators and either of Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United. There may yet be more withdrawals from more overseas players. It remains to be seen how PSL will deal with it.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

In a first, some of the finest Indian theatre can now be seen on your screen

A new cinematic production brings to life thought-provoking plays as digital video.

Though we are a country besotted with cinema, theatre remains an original source of provocative stories, great actors, and the many deeply rooted traditions of the dramatic arts across India. CinePlay is a new, ambitious experiment to bring the two forms together.

These plays, ‘filmed’ as digital video, span classic drama genre as well as more experimental dark comedy and are available on Hotstar premium, as part of Hotstar’s Originals bouquet. “We love breaking norms. And CinePlay is an example of us serving our consumer’s multi-dimensional personality and trusting them to enjoy better stories, those that not only entertain but also tease the mind”, says Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar.

The first collection of CinePlays feature stories from leading playwrights, like Vijay Tendulkar, Mahesh Dattani, Badal Sircar amongst others and directed by film directors like Santosh Sivan and Nagesh Kukunoor. They also star some of the most prolific names of the film and theatre world like Nandita Das, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Shukla, Mohan Agashe and Lillete Dubey.

The idea was conceptualised by Subodh Maskara and Nandita Das, the actor and director who had early experience with street theatre. “The conversation began with Subodh and me thinking how can we make theatre accessible to a lot more people” says Nandita Das. The philosophy is that ‘filmed’ theatre is a new form, not a replacement, and has the potential to reach millions instead of thousands of people. Hotstar takes the reach of these plays to theatre lovers across the country and also to newer audiences who may never have had access to quality theatre.

“CinePlay is merging the language of theatre and the language of cinema to create a third unique language” says Subodh. The technique for ‘filming’ plays has evolved after many iterations. Each play is shot over several days in a studio with multiple takes, and many angles just like cinema. Cinematic techniques such as light and sound effects are also used to enhance the drama. Since it combines the intimacy of theatre with the format of cinema, actors and directors have also had to adapt. “It was quite intimidating. Suddenly you have to take something that already exists, put some more creativity into it, some more of your own style, your own vision and not lose the essence” says Ritesh Menon who directed ‘Between the Lines’. Written by Nandita Das, the play is set in contemporary urban India with a lawyer couple as its protagonists. The couple ends up arguing on opposite sides of a criminal trial and the play delves into the tension it brings to their personal and professional lives.

Play

The actors too adapted their performance from the demands of the theatre to the requirements of a studio. While in the theatre, performers have to project their voice to reach a thousand odd members in the live audience, they now had the flexibility of being more understated. Namit Das, a popular television actor, who acts in the CinePlay ‘Bombay Talkies’ says, “It’s actually a film but yet we keep the characteristics of the play alive. For the camera, I can say, I need to tone down a lot.” Vickram Kapadia’s ‘Bombay Talkies’ takes the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions as seven personal stories unravel through powerful monologues, touching poignant themes such as child abuse, ridicule from a spouse, sacrifice, disillusionment and regret.

The new format also brought many new opportunities. In the play “Sometimes”, a dark comedy about three stressful days in a young urban professional’s life, the entire stage was designed to resemble a clock. The director Akarsh Khurana, was able to effectively recreate the same effect with light and sound design, and enhance it for on-screen viewers. In another comedy “The Job”, presented earlier in theatre as “The Interview”, viewers get to intimately observe, as the camera zooms in, the sinister expressions of the interviewers of a young man interviewing for a coveted job.

Besides the advantages of cinematic techniques, many of the artists also believe it will add to the longevity of plays and breathe new life into theatre as a medium. Adhir Bhat, the writer of ‘Sometimes’ says, “You make something and do a certain amount of shows and after that it phases out, but with this it can remain there.”

This should be welcome news, even for traditionalists, because unlike mainstream media, theatre speaks in and for alternative voices. Many of the plays in the collection are by Vijay Tendulkar, the man whose ability to speak truth to power and society is something a whole generation of Indians have not had a chance to experience. That alone should be reason enough to cheer for the whole project.

Play

Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, stands out with its Originals bouquet bringing completely new formats and stories, such as these plays, to its viewers. Twenty timeless stories from theatre will be available to its subscribers. Five CinePlays, “Between the lines”, “The Job”, “Sometimes”, “Bombay Talkies” and “Typecast”, are already available and a new one will release every week starting March. To watch these on Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced on behalf of Hotstar by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.