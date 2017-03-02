Indian Football

India's Asian Cup qualifying campaign is looming and the coach has adopted a safety-first approach

Stephen Constantine hasn't taken too many risks in his selection for India's 31-man probables squad.

AIFF Media

As Stephen Constantine announced his 31-man probables squad to took part in the participatory camp in Mumbai for the friendly against Cambodia and their opening AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier against Myanmar in Yangon, it seemed like he had retained the core of the squad that had performed admirably in the friendlies held after a disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Englishman has since, opted to phase out a number of veterans, bringing the age of the national team down considerably and in the process, handing debuts to 29 new faces, the latest, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, taking his bow in the 4-1 victory over Puerto Rico.

Pooled in a group with Kyrgyzstan (ranked 124th), Myanmar (159th) and Macau (184th), the draw was kind to the Blue Tigers and perhaps that has persuaded the coach to go for known faces rather than pick in-form players from the I-League.

A touch of inflexibility, perhaps

If we consider that the Indian Super League as well as the I-League were the major factors upon which the probables were called up, not all selections are justified. Some of these players are out of form or injured while others have struggled for game time at their respective clubs.

The Indian Super League, allowing for a maximum of six foreigners per team, therefore sees a total of 40 Indians or thereabout, get sufficient game-time in the league. While this is too small a pool from which to gauge performances, the I-League with more teams and more spots for Indians becomes an important competition as far as the national team is concerned.

The most surprising selections come in the form of Fulganco Cardozo, Sumeet Passi and Anthony D’ Souza, all of whom have struggled for minutes in the ongoing I-League and have not really been effective when given the chance to do so.

Add to this the fact that a number of other probables have been off-colour and flitted in and out of their squads. Subrata Paul, Arnab Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Narayan Das, the Singhs, Jackichand and Seityasen and Eugeneson Lyngdoh have not been upto scratch and the form book does not see them get a spot, but the merit accumulated by these players over the years does.

Although included in the probables for the wealth of experience, it remains to be seen whether Constantine will include them in the matchday squad or the eleven if their performance does not see an upturn.

Out of the four new faces – Nishu Kumar, Subhashish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Milan Singh, each has impressed either in the ISL or I-League or in Nishu’s case, the AFC Cup. The Muzaffarnagar-born lad, along with Jerry and Daniel represent a crop of young players whom the coach will possible not get any game time, but Constantine has probably selected them with an eye on the future.

Aizawl and Lajong miss out

Amidst Bengaluru FC’s indifferent season, two clubs have really seized the initiative and lie second and fourth in the I-League table for this season. Therefore, it came as a surprise when Constantine only selected one player, Isaac Vanlalsawma from Shillong Lajong and none at all from this season’s dark horses, Aizawl FC.

Twenty of the 31 are from the big three clubs – BFC, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, and it is safe to say that there are some who definitely merited a chance to prove themselves on an international level.

Lajong’s dynamic defensive duo of Chinglensana Singh and Nim Dorjee Tamang, Lalruatthara, Jayesh Rane, Albino Gomes from Aizawl, Kean Lewis who performed superbly in the ISL, Debjit Majumder who has had a fantastic season but doesn’t enjoy a good working relationship with Constantine, Churchill Brothers’ Adil Khan and East Bengal captain Laldrindika Ralte all miss out despite performing better than some of the names on the list.

Lastly, the selection in defence is a tad lopsided as five left-backs have been included while Pritam Kotal is the only specialist right-back included. Constantine must pray that Kotal remains fit and in form given the worrying lack of depth in that position.

How are they likely to line-up?

This will be Constantine’s biggest headache as he does not possess a starting eleven who can claim to be firing on all cylinders. Therefore, the final call will have to take into account some faith-based selections in what is presumably a 4-3-3 formation.

The goalkeeping slot has been firmly pinned down by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as is the right-back position by Pritam. The defence should see Anas Edathodika, at the moment, the best centre-back in the country, paired with either Jhingan or Mondal, while Subashish Bose may get the nod ahead of Narayan Das on the left.

Considering that there are many in the midfield badly out of form, Pronay Halder may get the nod over Rowllin Borges to man the fort and sit deepest. A compact three may see Milan and Isaac play a role while an expansive three may feature widemen Seityasen, Jackichand, Halicharan Narzary or Udanta Singh. Eugeneson Lyngdoh, normally a shoo-in, has endured a wretched campaign for the Blues, and Constantine, like Albert Roca, may just drop him to the bench.

The attack is the area where Constantine is likely to have the most clarity, with a front three of Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua and Robin Singh almost guaranteed starters. The latter, returning to the national team, after a long time, looks fit and sharp and may make the difference for the Tigers. CK Vineeth may be a good option off the bench in attack.

Given a relatively straightforward draw, the coach has opted to be safe rather than take a chance on any maverick inclusions. Even so, he will hope that this trusted bunch can put to rest the ghosts of an ill-fated World Cup qualifying campaign and look forward to challenging Asia’s best in 2019.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

In a first, some of the finest Indian theatre can now be seen on your screen

A new cinematic production brings to life thought-provoking plays as digital video.

Though we are a country besotted with cinema, theatre remains an original source of provocative stories, great actors, and the many deeply rooted traditions of the dramatic arts across India. CinePlay is a new, ambitious experiment to bring the two forms together.

These plays, ‘filmed’ as digital video, span classic drama genre as well as more experimental dark comedy and are available on Hotstar premium, as part of Hotstar’s Originals bouquet. “We love breaking norms. And CinePlay is an example of us serving our consumer’s multi-dimensional personality and trusting them to enjoy better stories, those that not only entertain but also tease the mind”, says Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar.

The first collection of CinePlays feature stories from leading playwrights, like Vijay Tendulkar, Mahesh Dattani, Badal Sircar amongst others and directed by film directors like Santosh Sivan and Nagesh Kukunoor. They also star some of the most prolific names of the film and theatre world like Nandita Das, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Shukla, Mohan Agashe and Lillete Dubey.

The idea was conceptualised by Subodh Maskara and Nandita Das, the actor and director who had early experience with street theatre. “The conversation began with Subodh and me thinking how can we make theatre accessible to a lot more people” says Nandita Das. The philosophy is that ‘filmed’ theatre is a new form, not a replacement, and has the potential to reach millions instead of thousands of people. Hotstar takes the reach of these plays to theatre lovers across the country and also to newer audiences who may never have had access to quality theatre.

“CinePlay is merging the language of theatre and the language of cinema to create a third unique language” says Subodh. The technique for ‘filming’ plays has evolved after many iterations. Each play is shot over several days in a studio with multiple takes, and many angles just like cinema. Cinematic techniques such as light and sound effects are also used to enhance the drama. Since it combines the intimacy of theatre with the format of cinema, actors and directors have also had to adapt. “It was quite intimidating. Suddenly you have to take something that already exists, put some more creativity into it, some more of your own style, your own vision and not lose the essence” says Ritesh Menon who directed ‘Between the Lines’. Written by Nandita Das, the play is set in contemporary urban India with a lawyer couple as its protagonists. The couple ends up arguing on opposite sides of a criminal trial and the play delves into the tension it brings to their personal and professional lives.

Play

The actors too adapted their performance from the demands of the theatre to the requirements of a studio. While in the theatre, performers have to project their voice to reach a thousand odd members in the live audience, they now had the flexibility of being more understated. Namit Das, a popular television actor, who acts in the CinePlay ‘Bombay Talkies’ says, “It’s actually a film but yet we keep the characteristics of the play alive. For the camera, I can say, I need to tone down a lot.” Vickram Kapadia’s ‘Bombay Talkies’ takes the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions as seven personal stories unravel through powerful monologues, touching poignant themes such as child abuse, ridicule from a spouse, sacrifice, disillusionment and regret.

The new format also brought many new opportunities. In the play “Sometimes”, a dark comedy about three stressful days in a young urban professional’s life, the entire stage was designed to resemble a clock. The director Akarsh Khurana, was able to effectively recreate the same effect with light and sound design, and enhance it for on-screen viewers. In another comedy “The Job”, presented earlier in theatre as “The Interview”, viewers get to intimately observe, as the camera zooms in, the sinister expressions of the interviewers of a young man interviewing for a coveted job.

Besides the advantages of cinematic techniques, many of the artists also believe it will add to the longevity of plays and breathe new life into theatre as a medium. Adhir Bhat, the writer of ‘Sometimes’ says, “You make something and do a certain amount of shows and after that it phases out, but with this it can remain there.”

This should be welcome news, even for traditionalists, because unlike mainstream media, theatre speaks in and for alternative voices. Many of the plays in the collection are by Vijay Tendulkar, the man whose ability to speak truth to power and society is something a whole generation of Indians have not had a chance to experience. That alone should be reason enough to cheer for the whole project.

Play

Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, stands out with its Originals bouquet bringing completely new formats and stories, such as these plays, to its viewers. Twenty timeless stories from theatre will be available to its subscribers. Five CinePlays, “Between the lines”, “The Job”, “Sometimes”, “Bombay Talkies” and “Typecast”, are already available and a new one will release every week starting March. To watch these on Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced on behalf of Hotstar by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.