Virat Kohli to receive Polly Umrigar award, R Ashwin nominated for Dilip Sardesai honour

India skipper Virat Kohli will be presented with the Polly Umrigar award, given to the International Cricketer of the Year, at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s annual awards to be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
India’s ace spinner R Ashwin will also be honoured at the ceremony and will receive the Dilip Sardesai award, instituted to honour the best performance in the bilateral Test series between India and West Indies.
With the win, Kohli becomes the first Indian cricketer to win the award thrice. He had received the honour in the 2011-12 and 2014-15 seasons. Kohli is currently the highest-ranked Test batsman for India and recently became the first batsman in history to score four double centuries in as many series.
Ashwin too became the only cricketer to receive the Dilip Sardesai award for a second time. Ashwin was the man of the series during India’s 2-0 series win over West Indies last year. The southpaw had bagged 17 wickets and scored two centuries during the series.
Meanwhile, India women’s Test and One-day International skipper Mithali Raj will be handed the best woman cricketer award.
The BCCI Annual Awards committee comprising of N. Ram, Ramachandra Guha and Diana Edulji had nominated Rajinder Goel and Padmakar Shivalkar for the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Mumbai Cricket Association was chosen as the State Association of the Season (2015-’16) for winning the Ranji Trophy, the CK Nayudu Trophy and also the Women’s Plate League Group. They were runners-up in the Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19), the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) and the Women’s One-Day Elite Group.
The BCCI annual awards will be held in Bengaluru on March 8.
BCCI Awards List for 2015-16
- Col. CK. Nayudu Lifetime achievement award: Rajinder Goel, Padmakar Shivalkar
- BCCI Lifetime achievement award form women: Shantha Rangaswamy
- BCCI special award: VV Kumar, Late Ramakant Desai
- Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer: Virat Kohli
- Dilip Sardesai award for the best performance in a bilateral Test series between India and West Indies: Ravichandran Ashwin
- Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena of Madhya Pradesh
- Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competitions: Axar Patel of Gujarat
- Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest scorer in the Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Iyer of Mumbai
- Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem of Jharkhand
- MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest scorer in (U-23) Col. CK. Nayudu Trophy: Jay Bista of Mumbai
- MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest wicket-taker in (U-23) Col. CK. Nayudu Trophy: Satyajeet Bachhav of Maharashtra
- NKP Salve Award (Highest scorer in (U-19) Cooch Behar Trophy: Arman Jaffer of Mumbai
- NKP Salve Award (Highest wicket-taker in (U-19) Cooch Behar Trophy: Ninad Rathva of Baroda
- Raj Singh Dungarpur Award ( Highest scorer in (U-16) Vijay Merchant Trophy: Abhishek Sharma of Punjab
- Raj Singh Dungarpur Award ( Highest wicket-taker in (U-16) Vijay Merchant Trophy: Abhishek Sharma of Punjab
- Jagmohan Dalmiya Award (Best senior woman cricketer: Mithali Raj of Railways
- Jagmohan Dalmiya Award (Best junior woman cricketer: Deepti Sharma of Uttar Pradesh
- Best Umpire in Domestic cricket: Nitin Menon
- Best performance in BCCI Domestic tournaments: Mumbai Cricket Association