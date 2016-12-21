Sports awards

Virat Kohli to receive Polly Umrigar award, R Ashwin nominated for Dilip Sardesai honour

India women’s team skipper Mithali Raj will be presented the best woman cricketer award.

PUNLT PARANJPE/AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli will be presented with the Polly Umrigar award, given to the International Cricketer of the Year, at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s annual awards to be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

India’s ace spinner R Ashwin will also be honoured at the ceremony and will receive the Dilip Sardesai award, instituted to honour the best performance in the bilateral Test series between India and West Indies.

With the win, Kohli becomes the first Indian cricketer to win the award thrice. He had received the honour in the 2011-12 and 2014-15 seasons. Kohli is currently the highest-ranked Test batsman for India and recently became the first batsman in history to score four double centuries in as many series.

Ashwin too became the only cricketer to receive the Dilip Sardesai award for a second time. Ashwin was the man of the series during India’s 2-0 series win over West Indies last year. The southpaw had bagged 17 wickets and scored two centuries during the series.

Meanwhile, India women’s Test and One-day International skipper Mithali Raj will be handed the best woman cricketer award.

The BCCI Annual Awards committee comprising of N. Ram, Ramachandra Guha and Diana Edulji had nominated Rajinder Goel and Padmakar Shivalkar for the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Mumbai Cricket Association was chosen as the State Association of the Season (2015-’16) for winning the Ranji Trophy, the CK Nayudu Trophy and also the Women’s Plate League Group. They were runners-up in the Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19), the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) and the Women’s One-Day Elite Group.

The BCCI annual awards will be held in Bengaluru on March 8.

BCCI Awards List for 2015-16

  • Col. CK. Nayudu Lifetime achievement award: Rajinder Goel, Padmakar Shivalkar
  • BCCI Lifetime achievement award form women: Shantha Rangaswamy
  • BCCI special award: VV Kumar, Late Ramakant Desai
  • Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer: Virat Kohli
  • Dilip Sardesai award for the best performance in a bilateral Test series between India and West Indies: Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena of Madhya Pradesh
  • Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competitions: Axar Patel of Gujarat
  • Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest scorer in the Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Iyer of Mumbai
  • Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem of Jharkhand
  • MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest scorer in (U-23) Col. CK. Nayudu Trophy: Jay Bista of Mumbai
  • MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest wicket-taker in (U-23) Col. CK. Nayudu Trophy: Satyajeet Bachhav of Maharashtra
  • NKP Salve Award (Highest scorer in (U-19) Cooch Behar Trophy: Arman Jaffer of Mumbai
  • NKP Salve Award (Highest wicket-taker in (U-19) Cooch Behar Trophy: Ninad Rathva of Baroda
  • Raj Singh Dungarpur Award ( Highest scorer in (U-16) Vijay Merchant Trophy: Abhishek Sharma of Punjab
  • Raj Singh Dungarpur Award ( Highest wicket-taker in (U-16) Vijay Merchant Trophy: Abhishek Sharma of Punjab
  • Jagmohan Dalmiya Award (Best senior woman cricketer: Mithali Raj of Railways
  • Jagmohan Dalmiya Award (Best junior woman cricketer: Deepti Sharma of Uttar Pradesh
  • Best Umpire in Domestic cricket: Nitin Menon
  • Best performance in BCCI Domestic tournaments: Mumbai Cricket Association
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.