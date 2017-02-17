Barcelona rout Sporting Gijon 6-1, Real Madrid fight back in 3-3 draw against Las Palmas

It was a dramatic night in the La Liga as Barcelona inched one-point ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid in the title race on Wednesday, routing Sporting Gijon 6-1 on the day manager Luis Enrique announced his decision to part ways, while 10-man Real drew 3-3 with at home to Las Palmas, despite Ronaldo’s brilliance.
MSN strike
It was an overall attacking display from Barcelona with all three frontline strikers getting on the scoresheet. Messi scored for the fifth league game in a row and scored his 36th goal in as many games this season on his 500th start, heading in a Javier Mascherano pass in only the ninth minute.
Sporting defender Juan Rodriguez then scored an own goal to make it it 2-0. Carlos Castro pulled one back for the visitors in the 21st minute but Luis Suarez stepped in to restore the two-goal lead with a stunning volley.
Surprisingly, Suarez was then replaced by Paco Alcacer at half-time and he took just four minutes to make it 4-1 when he scored one off from Messi’s assist. Messi was then subbed off and Neymar made the most of it, taking over free-kick duty and netting a sublime goal at the top corner for his first La Liga goal at the Camp Nou this season.
Midfielder Ivan Rakitic finished the thrashing when he slotten one home, three minutes from time.
Ronaldo saves Real
Real Madrid on the other hand had a tough task against a Las Palmas side who had lost their last four games and had never won at the Bernabeu. The task would have been even tougher had Cristinao Ronaldo not turned in a fantastic performance in the dying minutes to end with a draw.
Isco began proceedings as early as the eight minute as he beat the offside trap to score in the eighth minute. However, Las Palmas midfielder Tana replied in kind when he navigated his way past Sergio Ramos to score a brilliant goal right into the roof of the net mere two minutes later.
There was more drama involved when Gareth Bale, who has just returned from injury, was given two yellow cards in under 10 seconds, first for kicking Jonathan Viera and then for pushing the striker in anger. This was Bale’s first ever red card in a Madrid shirt and it just turned the match.
Viera then got the lead for his team when he scored from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after a handball by Ramos . Three minutes later, Kevin Prince-Boateng extended their lead three minutes, making a Real defeat look imminent.
However, Ronaldo decided to stand up and show why he was awarded the Ballon d’or when scored twice in an incredible finale. The Euro-winner scored a penalty into the top corner after Dani Castellano was penalised for handball and then rammed home a header from a corner a minute from time to salvage a point.
However, Real have a game left and can make up the thin gap in quest for their first La Liga title since 2012.