Ravindra Jadeja may have been overshadowed by O’Keefe in Pune but don’t expect a repeat in Bengaluru

The 28-year-old will want to set the record straight in the second Test.

The first Test in Pune between India and Australia witnessed carnage from a left-arm spinner. Except, it wasn’t the spinner everyone expected.

The little-known Steve O’Keefe, who had only played four Tests before this match, bounded up and wreaked destruction. He took 12/70 in the entire match, with identical spells of 6/35 in each innings. Overnight, he became a spin sensation.

And perhaps more revealingly, he overshadowed the other left-arm spinner in the game who was supposed to do what he exactly did. Ravindra Jadeja, the world’s third-best bowler in Tests according to the International Cricket Council’s rankings, did not even get half the number of wickets that O’Keefe did. He bowled a total of 57 overs in the match, conceded 139 runs and got a match total of five wickets.

Fair to say, O’Keefe outbowled him. But that is not the full story. Jadeja’s numbers weren’t the greatest, but the numbers don’t reveal how he was actually a constant threat to Australia’s batsmen.

Just too good for a turner

As Kartikeya Date pointed out in his piece, Jadeja can consider himself unlucky. O’Keefe beat the bat 36 times in the entire match and got 12 wickets in total. Correspondingly, Jadeja did the same but got less reward: he beat the bat a total of 94 times in the match and got only five wickets in return.

And despite, Ravichandran Ashwin picking up four wickets in Australia’s second innings, it was clearly Jadeja who was the better bowler. Ashwin was picked off for easy runs as his economy rate of 4.25 demonstrates. Jadeja, on the other hand, kept things extremely tight (his economy rate in that innings was 1.96) and was unlucky to have a catch dropped off him. Throughout the match, he beat the bat countless times, till by the end of it, he had stopped reacting to any plays-and-misses.

While Ravichandran Ashwin has deservedly received all the accolades for India’s hugely-successful home season, Ravindra Jadeja has been the perfect foil. His ability to keep it tight has allowed Ashwin to swoop in and take the wickets at the other end. In the 20 times he’s bowled through India’s home season so far, Jadeja’s economy rate has been above three runs an over only thrice so far.

The 28-year-old also has a propensity to run through the opposition’s batting line-up as he displayed against England in the fifth Test at Chennai. From 103/0, England were bowled out for 207 all out, with Jadeja taking 7/48.

Ravindra Jadeja appeals for Mitchell Marsh's wicket in Pune. (Surjeet Yadav/IANS)
How Jadeja complements Ashwin

“They’ve complemented each other fantastically, haven’t they?” said Venkatapathy Raju to Scroll.in before the first Test. As a left-arm spinner himself and part of the Indian team in the 1990s when Anil Kumble was the spin spearhead, Raju is in a better place than most to analyse Jadeja’s success.

“Just like fast bowlers, even spinners love to hunt in packs. If there’s a strike bowler in the team, the job of the other bowlers is to keep it tight and soon the wicket-taking balls will arrive,” reasoned Raju. “And that’s what exactly Jadeja has been doing. Look at his wrist position and how well he has been bowling. For any bowler, it’s always nice to have someone keeping the pressure at the other end.”

The former Indian spinner though cautions against calling Jadeja just a defensive spinner. “There’s nothing like that [a defensive bowler],” he said. “When you’re playing top-level international cricket, you have to be an attacking bowler. Only then will you get results.”

And Jadeja has combined expertly with Ashwin to get those results. He dismissed Alastair Cook six times in the England series, no mean feat, considering the England skipper is considered among the best overseas batsmen to play in Asia.

To be fair, an argument can almost be made that Ravindra Jadeja was just too good in Pune. The nip and turn he usually gets was doubled by a turning surface and coupled by the Australian batsmen’s refusal to play for the turn and follow the ball, ensured that Jadeja could not get the same amount of success as O’Keefe did. On a more conventional Indian surface surface which he is likely to get in Bengaluru though, he will, yet again, be in operation, zipping through overs and getting just the amount of turn required to take the edge. Steve Smith has reason to be careful. Jadeja isn’t done, by a long shot.

Sponsored Content 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.