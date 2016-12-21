Spinner Karan Kalia picks up nine-wicket haul to help Punjab lift U-23 CK Nayudu trophy

Punjab’s left-arm spinner Karan Kalia picked up nine wickets to lead his side to a comprehensive 101-run win over Andhra in the CK Nayudu U-23 final at Patiala’s Dhruv Pandove Stadium on Thursday.
Kalia finished with a 14-wicket haul in the match as Andhra were bowled out for 151 while chasing Punjab’s target of 253.
The effort not only helped Punjab lift the coveted trophy, but also helped Kalia finish as the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 49 scalps.
Kalia, who represented the the India-19 team in the 2014 youth World Cup, could have finished with all ten wickets to his name, had Punjab keeper Anmol Malhotra not dropped a catch off Andhra skipper Siva Charan Singh, who later caught behind off Vinay Chaudhary.
Kalia has been impressive through the tournament and was also called up to play for the Punjab senior team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The huge haul, though, brought the Patiala wicket under the scanner with spinners having accounted for 39 of the 40 wickets that fell in the match.
Former India pacer and chairman of the junior selection committee, Venkatesh Prasad, lambasted the curators for laying out a spin heaven for the final, “We require good pitches in domestic matches to produce elite fast bowlers. Spinners have called the shots on this turning track, leaving no scope for fast bowlers,” was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. “By making pro-spin pitches in domestic cricket, we are destroying the fast bowling talent of the country,” Prasad lamented.
Brief scores
Punjab 144 (Anmolpreet Singh 42, Shivluv Sabharwal 38; Chikkam S Kishore 4/50, A Vinaykumar 4/55) & 225 (Himanshu Sharma 67; N Chaudhary 51; A Vinaykumar 6/97) beat Andhra 117 (Karan Kalia 5/27, Vinay Choudhary 4/23) & 151 (M Pranith 43; Karan Kalia 9/80) by 101 runs.
Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.
Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.
The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.
Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.
Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.
Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.
At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.
Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.
The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.