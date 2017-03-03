international tennis

Is Nick Kyrgios' upset win over Novak Djokovic an indicator of better things to come?

The Australian hit his stride in the 107-minute quarter-final against the 12-time Grand Slam.

Issei Kato/ Reuters

At the start of this week, right after their first round match in Acapulco on Tuesday, Nick Kyrgios and Dudi Sela got into a fracas after the Australian had a rude on-court altercation with one of Sela’s fans during the match. It became an unwanted distraction, as the solidity of the 21-year-old’s performance came be crouched behind his routine melodramatic boisterousness.

His equally sharp straight sets win over the World No 2 Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, a few days later, has then rightfully tilted the attention placed on Kyrgios to where it belongs. On his potential and all that he stands to achieve if he lets his racquet do the talking, instead of offering needless verbal ripostes.

What does the Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios Acapulco matchup offer?

Play

Although by no means a marquee match in the traditional sense of the word, Kyrgios’ match with Djokovic was, nonetheless, highly awaited for a couple of key reasons.

Kyrgios’ precedent of winning his opening matches against Rafael Nadal (in the fourth round of the 2014 Wimbledon) and Roger Federer (in the second round of the 2015 Madrid Masters) lent a colourful tonality to his clash against the Serbian, even as it was a throwback to the similar accomplishment of his compatriot and occasional mentor, Lleyton Hewitt.

Moreover, in line with the aspect that Djokovic had been looking refreshed in his initial two rounds – including his second round match against Juan Martin del Potro – it also provided an interesting counter to the supposed premise of him being pipped by his younger rival in the tournament.

Even more significantly, the surety of their face-off meant that Kyrgios had an opportune moment to reconcile the existing perceptions about him, with the adjustments he has been making since hitting a new low, even by his standards of infamy, in the second round of the 2016 Shanghai Masters in October, against Mischa Zverev.

Nick Kyrgios: Tennis’ own Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Beyond the facet of his disinclination to contest that match, in which he made a mockery of everyone – from the sport’s rules to his opponent, and to even his opponent – it was Kyrgios’ unapologetic attitude regarding his behaviour that went against the grain of expected attitudinal discipline from sportspersons.

Following his purposeful defeat, Kyrgios tried to justify his performance by mentioning, “It was just tough. I played a lot of matches in a row. [I was] physically tired [and] mentally tired. [I] just took the easy way out and obviously didn’t show up at all. I wasn’t so much frustrated [and] I just tapped out a little bit, I guess.” But, instead of drawing out understanding from his colleagues – and audiences – it only widened the gap between him and the milieu of tennis professionals around, all of whom who had to go through the same routine, season-after-season.

Kyrgios’ dispirited performance against the German netted him a seven-week ban along with a $25,000 penalty by the Association of Tennis Professionals. While Kyrgios’ agreement to consult a psychologist offset the duration of the ban to three months, as stipulated by the ATP, it also ascertained that the player himself was keen on modulating the terms of the narratives surrounding him.

“I’ve been doing seeing a psychologist and it’s actually been good,” Kyrgios had said during the initial weeks of his enforced side-lining, before adding about the ban itself, “It’s one way to look at it. To get more time off with the people that you love. And, I’ve been training as well. So it’s set me up in good stead for 2017. It just gave me time to think about and analyse everything I’ve got to get better at.”

Will Kyrgios ride the momentum of success for the entirety of the year?

To that end, that Kyrgios played as he did against Djokovic, by dictating the rhythm of the match from start to finish, without giving the top-seed any speck of room to corral him into, has then been a definitive choice on his part. Of ensuring that his performance against the better ranked player – much like in the two previous events he had had played this year – was reflective of his renewed purpose of supplementing his long-touted credentials with a focused showing.

And, such a one-sided outcome coming early in the season – and right on the back of an unexpected defeat in Marseille – it seems to be a harbinger of better, and improved, results from the youngster, not only for the remaining handful of matches at the Mexican Open, but also for the length of the tennis season ahead.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.