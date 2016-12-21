indian cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni's Jharkhand on the brink of elimination

Hyderabad staged a remarkable fightback to edge Jharkhand by 21 runs at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Saurabh Tiwary’s second hundred in three games went in vain as the MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand outfit lost to Hyderabad by 21 runs in their Group D clash of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in Kolkata on Friday.

Chasing 204, Tiwary took his side close to the target, with a fine 102-run knock from 104 balls. His innings was studded with seven sixes and five fours. The southpaw’s dismissal, though, triggered a collapse in the Jharkhand ranks with their last six wickets falling for just 44 runs.

Dhoni also had a poor outing, struggling to a 47-ball 28. He fell to spinner Mehdi Hasan, who was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/40.

This was Jharkhand’s second loss in five games. They now need to post a win by a huge margin against Jammu and Kashmir in their next group stage encounter to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive.

Harbhajan Singh picks up four to keep Punjab in the hunt

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh picked up a four-wicket haul against Haryana to keep Punjab in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages as his side registered a comfortable five-wicket win.

Harbhajan’s effort saw Haryana fold for 196. In reply, Punjab were steered to victory by Gurkeerat Singh Mann who smashed a breezy 91.

Brief scores

Group A

  • Railways 215 in 48.3 overs (Aakash Verma 55; Arup Das 3/36) lost to Assam 216 for 6 in 48.0 overs (Pallavkumar Das 45, KB Arun Karthik 42; Ashish Yadav 3/26) by 4 wickets.
  • Haryana 196 in 48.5 overs (Nitin Saini 48, Chaitanya Bishnoi 38; Harbhajan Singh 4/33) lost to Punjab 200/5 in 41.4 overs (Gurkeerat Singh Mann 91, Shubman Gill 35; Rahul Tewatia 3/49) by 5 wickets.
  • Odisha 162 in 45.3 overs (Govinda Poddar 59; Akshay Karnewr 4/21, Ravikumar Thakur 2/18) lost to Vidarbha 163/3 40.1 overs (Jitesh Sharma 70, Ambati Rayudu 30 not out; Rajlishan Patel 2/32) by 7 wickets.

Group B

  • Uttar Pradesh 370/5 in 50 overs (Prashant Gupta 129, Shivam Chaudhary 116; Shrikant Munde 3/74) beat Maharashtra 266 in 38.5 overs (Kedar Jadhav 68, Ruturaj Gaikwad; Piyush Chawla 5/47, Ankit Rajpoot 2/22) by 104 runs. 
  • Kerala 230/7 in 50 overs (Sanju Samson 84, Salman Nizar 49; Antony Dhas 2/13) lost to Tamil Nadu 231/4 in 39.4 overs (Dinesh Karthik 88, Baba Aparajith 74; Sandeep Warrier 4/51) by 6 wickets.
  • Delhi 356/5 in 50 overs (Rishabh Pant 99, Dhruv Shorey 74, Milind Kumar 72 not out; Sanjay Majumder 2/51) beat Tripura 286/8 in 50 overs (Yashpal Singh 115 not out; Subodh Bhati 3/55) by 70 runs 

Group C

  • Bengal 230 in 48.5 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 127; Shardul Thakur 4/47, Abhishek Nayar 3/35) beat Mumbai 134 in 36.2 overs (Shreyas Iyer 34; Pragyan Ojha 3/28, Sayan Ghosh 3/48) by 96 runs.  
  • Goa 290/8 in 50 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 94, Sagun Kamat 63; Ankit Kushwah 5/60) lost to Madhya Pradesh 294/3 in 38.1 overs (Naman Ojha 105 not out, Harpreet Singh 83; Ganeshraj Narvekar 2/46)
  • Gujarat 288/7 in 50 overs (Parthiv Patel 104, Rohit Dahiya 53 not out; Bandaru Ayyappa 3/72) beat Andhra 106 in 31.5 overs (D Ravi Teja 44; Jasprit Bumrah 4/29) by 182 runs.

Group D

Hyderabad 203/8 in 50 overs (Sumnath Kolla 48, Bavanaka Sandeep 43; Shahbaz Nadeem 3/27, Kaushal Singh 2/31) beat Jharkhand 182 in 44.4 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 102; Mehdi Hasan 3/40, Chama Milind 2/26, Akash Bhandari 2/28, Ravi Kiran 2/38) by 21 runs.

Saurashtra 279/9; 50 overs (Sheldon Jackson 73, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 50, Harvik Desai 48; Pankaj Rao 4/34) beat Chhattisgarh 187 in 44 overs (Manoj Singh 55; Prerak Mankad 3/37, Jaydev Unadkat 2/24, Kushang Patel 2/33) by 92 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir 108 in 28.4 overs (Prasidh Krishna 4/15, Stuart Binny 2/30) lost to Karnataka 110/3 in 17.4 runs (K Gowtham 53 not out; Mohammad Mudhasir 3/53) by 7 wickets.

