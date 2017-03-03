India vs Australia 2017

All the talk has been about India’s spinners so far, but what about their fast bowlers?

Does India lack depth in their pace bowling resources?

Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

Not very surprisingly, much of the attention around India’s bowling attack has centred around the spinners, after India’s crushing loss in Pune.

There has been much analysis about why exactly Steve O’Keefe (and to a lesser extent, Nathan Lyon) managed to get far more wickets than the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Not that the Ashwin-Jadeja duo bowled badly, but they could not decimate Australia’s batsmen much like O’Keefe did.

There is another angle to that as well: the backup that the spinners in both the teams enjoyed. Or, in this case, the role of the pacers. Australia’s pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood bowled only 20 overs combined in the entire Test; India’s Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav bowled 39 overs. But Umesh Yadav bowled the bulk of those 39 overs: 12 in the first innings and 13 in the second. Ishant Sharma was wicketless in the first innings in his 11 overs and was only given the ball for three overs in the second.

Umesh Yadav steps up

First, to give credit where it is due, Umesh Yadav was brilliant. Just like Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood did for Australia, Yadav created sustained pressure with his fiery lines and lengths and finally benefitted. He broke Australia’s first-wicket partnership and then broke through Australia’s tail to finish with a four-for.

Somewhat unfairly perhaps, Ishant Sharma could not replicate Yadav’s success. He bowled a good line and length at the beginning but never really threatened and at the end, was hammered by Mitchell Starc for two fours in one over at the end of Australia’s innings.

Of course, just like how India’s performance in the Test was described, it could have just been a one-off, an aberration. This was only Ishant Sharma’s third Test in this long home season. After sitting out the New Zealand series due to illness and almost the entire England series, he played in the last Test against England in Chennai before turning up the screws in a spell of pacy reverse-swing against Bangladesh.

What are India’s options when it comes to pacers?

The other question is, while Virat Kohli has taken pride in switching around his combination in almost all the matches he has played so far in order to ensure all players in his squad remain match-fit, has it paid off specifically when it comes to the pace options he has at his disposal?

Right now, India’s top two fast bowlers are Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. Shami, on fire, is a sight to behold, but unfortunately he is also injury prone. Umesh Yadav, as the season has gone on, has been a revelation. He has worked on his tendency to bowl loose balls and now is a complete bowler, never letting the batsmen have it easy against him

The third seamer seems to be a toss-up between Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both have played the same number of matches this home season, exactly three. Kumar has had one standout performance though: on a helpful pitch in the second Test against New Zealand at Kolkata, he took 5/48 to bowl the opposition out for 205.

Couple with the fact that Kumar also a five wicket haul in West Indies when India toured there last summer and it would indicate that Kumar might be marginally the better bowler at the moment. Of course, if the pitch provides any signs of movement, he automatically comes into contention. But the more important question is that, if in a worse-case scenario where India lose both Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav due to injury, do they have good back-up?

And unfortunately, neither Ishant Sharma, nor Bhuvneshwar Kumar looks capable of stepping up to take that frontline spot.

For a team which has taken pride in its reserves, this is one problem which Kohli continues to have and it has been exacerbated with the fact that new Indian pacers have not been tried through this series. Shardul Thakur was picked for the New Zealand series, but did not get a game. All-rounder Hardik Pandya received a call-up for the England squad, but did not play and got injured. He received call-ups for the one-off Test against Bangladesh which he did not play. Now, he is in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia but has sustained a niggle which rules him out of the second Test as well.

Kohli mentioned on Friday that he had two or three combinations in mind for the second Test which he did not want to reveal, but it is likely that Bhuvneshwar Kumar could replace Ishant Sharma. The lack of depth in pace-bowling, however, remains a problem for India and something that still remains to be fixed.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.