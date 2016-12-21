Live: Australia keep India quiet after Abhinav Mukund wicket

Virat Kohli’s India will be looking to make a swift comeback against Australia in the second Test in Bengaluru after their 333-run hammering in the first Test. Australia have already named an unchanged XI for the Bengaluru Test, and why not? The visitors were exceptional in all three aspects of the game – batting, bowling and fielding – in Pune and they’re obviously not going to change a winning combination. India announced two changes at the toss – Abhinav Mukund is in for Murali Vijay, who has injured himself, while Karun Nair comes in for Jayant Yadav.

10.30 am: At drinks in the first session, India have crawled to 29/1 in 14 overs. Pujara has scored just two runs off 27 deliveries, while Rahul is on 25 off 49. Starc, who has been Australia’s best bowler, has figures of 5-2-13-1.

10.20 am: It takes only seven overs for Steven Smith to turn to his Man of the Match from Pune, Steve O’Keefe, as the runs begin to dry up for India. Australia have bowled really well on a wicket that has nothing for the bowlers. O’Keefe continues to pitch it up to the Indian batsmen even though he isn’t getting much help off the surface. Indians looking tentative.

India 20/1 in 10#IndvAus Live: https://t.co/EDOEDXTd4f — TheField (@thefield_in) March 4, 2017

10.10 am: Cheteshwar Pujara has had a quiet start, still to get off the mark after facing 10 deliveries. Rahul, meanwhile, has looked quite comfortable, even against Starc’s menacing pace, line and length. He has also scored all but one of India’s runs so far. India 18/1 in 7 overs.

9.50 am: Abhinav Mukund’s comeback to team India does not last long as he misses a straight and full delivery from Starc that crashes into his pads. The umpire has no hesitation raising his finger. That was plumb, and thankfully India do not review. India 11/1 in 2.5 overs.

India's average opening partnership in this home season: 29.21. This should be a worry at this point #Struggle #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/b3MT7KP5Su — TheField (@thefield_in) March 4, 2017

9.40 am: Left-hander Abhinav Mukund, at the other end, has a watchful start against Josh Hazlewood. The Tamil Nadu opener is playing for India after missing 56 Tests, as Star Sports remind us. The last he played was in England 2011. Kanishkaa Balachandran spoke to him when he was picked in the squad ahead of the series. Here’s what he said.

9.35 am: Mitchell Starc begins proceedings for Australia. The Bengaluru pitch gives a trailer of what’s in store over the next three days as KL Rahul cracks a couple of delightful boundaries through the covers in the over. India off to a positive start. 10/0 in 1 over.

Meanwhile, two pundits have differing views on India’s team selection for this match:

As I had feared Ind have picked a team based on what happened in last match than conditions here. Should have stuck to 5 bowlers.#IndvAus — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 4, 2017

India going horses for courses again. Knowing them, this won't be a reaction to Pune, just what is perceived to be right here — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2017

9.20 am: While we wait for play to begin, check out our preview, penned by Chetan Narula, who writes that “Bengaluru provides the first chance to see how a cornered Virat Kohli”. reacts. Anand Sachar has a warning for Australia: “Virat Kohli’s rare failure in Pune may have re-awakened the run-making monster”. However, our own Ashish Magotra writes that “Kohli’s words since Pune defeat show intent but now it’s time to walk the talk”.

9.10 am: Here are the two playing XIs in Bengaluru:

IND XI: L Rahul, A Mukund, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, K Nair, R Ashwin, W Saha, R Jadeja, U Yadav, I Sharma — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2017

9 am: India have won the toss and, unsurprisingly, are batting first in Bengaluru. This looks like a superb pitch to bat on. Virat Kohli said it looks like “a typical Bangalore pitch”. Two changes for India: Abhinav Mukund is in for Murali Vijay, who has injured himself, while Karun Nair comes in for Jayant Yadav.

#TeamIndia have won the toss and will bat first - Abhinav Mukund and @karun126 in place of Vijay & Jayant Yadav #INDvAUS @Paytm Test Cricket pic.twitter.com/4OOcvCO6N2 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2017

8.55 am: The pitch in Bengaluru, which was built up as the protagonist after what happened in Pune, looks like a good deck to bat on in the first couple of days. If you win the toss, bat first without a doubt.

An hour from play at Chinnaswammy Stadium. Warm ups and huddles. All in good order. Lovely morning. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/odHzIoWI46 — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) March 4, 2017