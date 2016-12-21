Raymond Kopa, one of French football's first stars, dies at 85 after a prolonged illness

French football legend Raymond Kopa, who won the European Cup three times with Real Madrid in the 1950s, died on Friday aged 85 after a prolonged illness, his family said.

Kopa, considered one of the biggest stars of the game, reached the pinnacle of the sport in the 1950s when he played alongside legends Alfredo di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas for Real Madrid. He won three European Cup titles with the Spanish giants and clinched the Ballon d’Or in 1958.

He was also a central part of the French national side that lost to Pele’s Brazil in a classic World Cup semi-final in 1958.

“He died at 8.15 am after his illness worsened. Raymond had been in hospital since Sunday,” his son-in-law William Boucher said.

In a statement French President Francois Hollande said Kopa was “one of France’s most admired sportsmen.”

French midfielder Michel Platini (L) and former football player Raymond Kopa posing prior to the 1978 World Cup in Buenos-Aires. Image credit: AFP

An attacking midfielder, Kopa’s real name was Kopaszewski. He began playing football after failing to qualify for a job as a miner because of an accident which led to the amputation of a part of two of his fingers.

He made a name for himself as a footballer while playing for French side Angers as a teenager. He moved to Reims in 1951 aged 19 and from there joined Real Madrid in 1956, linking up with another legend, di Stefano, in one of the greatest Real teams of all time.

“I was the first French player to leave the country. A lot of people called me a traitor,” he said later. “My only fault was to be the precursor.”

With Real, he won the European Cup in 1957, a year after being a losing finalist in 1956 for Reims against Real. He went on to win two more European Cups in 1958 and 1959 with the Spanish giants.

Kopa guided the French national side as they reached the 1958 World Cup semi-final, losing 5-2 to a Brazilian side featuring Pele in his debut tournament. The same year Kopa became the first French player to win the Ballon d’Or as Europe’s player of the year, after placing third in 1956 and 1957 and second in 1959.

He is one of only three players, along with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to have figured four times in the Ballon d’Or’s top three.

In 1959 he returned to Reims and continued to play until 1967 when he retired.