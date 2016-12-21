All the big numbers from Nathan Lyon's incredible 8/50 against India on Day 1

India promised that they would not repeat Pune. Unfortunately, they did not quite live up to their promises. While Bengaluru wasn’t a Pune, India were bowled out for only 189 with KL Rahul top-scoring with 90.
If Simon O’Keefe was India’s destroyer-in-chief at Pune, it was the turn of Australia’s other spinner to hog the limelight. In a scintillating spell, Nathan Lyon got bounce and turn in equal measure and achieved a fantastic rhythm. His perseverance paid off, he got the big wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli early and then kept it up to finish with mind-boggling figures of 8/50.
Obviously, those aren’t numbers you see everywhere and Lyon set quite a few records as he went about decimating India. Here are a few:
Lyon on fire
Nathan Lyon’s figures of 8/50 are his career-best, eclipsing his 7/94 which also came against India in Delhi in 2013. They are also the best bowling figures for any Australian bowler against India and the second-best for an Australian spinner, after Arthur Mailey’s 9/121.
Those figure are also the best by a touring bowler in India, eclipsing South Africa’s Lance Klusener’s 8/64 in 1996.
Lyon also became the first bowler to take three seven-wicket hauls against India and the first visiting bowler to take eight wickets on the first day of a Test in India
They are also the fifth-best figures for any bowler in India.
In his eight-wicket haul, Nathan Lyon also zoomed ahead of Brett Lee to enjoy the distinction of being Australia’s leading-wicket taker against India. Lyon now has 58 wickets compared to Lee’s 53.
Lyon’s figures of 8/50 are the best by an off-spinner against India in Tests after West Indies’ Jack Noreiga took 9/95 in 1971.
India also set a few records themselves... but none that they will be too proud of:
It doesn’t make for good reading for India
This is the first time in 40 years that India have been bowled out for less than 200 in three consecutive innings at home: 105, 107 and 189.
Before this series, India’s lowest total in their long home season was 204. After three innings in two Tests against Australia, India’s highest score this series is 189.
Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli have now been dismissed by Lyon five times in Tests.
Virat Kohli has now been dismissed by Nathan Lyon five times, which is also the same number of times James Anderson has dismissed him.
Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.
Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.
The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.
Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.
Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.
Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.
At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.
Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.
The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.