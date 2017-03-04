India vs Australia 2017

'As Steyn said, take the snake's head and the body will fall away': Nathan Lyon on the Kohli wicket

What was the Aussie off-spinner's secret to his incredible 8/50 haul? Simplicity.

Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

“If you can cut off the head of the snake, the rest of the body tends to fall”

Dale Steyn said these words back in October. This was just after South Africa had landed in Australia. Steyn aimed these words at Australia’s captain Steven Smith.

It is a bit of delicious irony that Australia’s Nathan Lyon said almost the same thing after taking a career-best 8/50 which shot India out for only 189 on the first day of the second Test in Bengaluru.

“He is the head of the snake, to put it in Dale Steyn’s terms, and if you can take that, the body will fall away. It was pretty pleasing to take Virat’s wicket,” said the 29-year-old Australian spinner, flushed from his success at the end-of-the-day press conference.

‘I was the lucky one today’

And as far as India were concerned, they fell for the trap, hook, line and sinker. Or to continue the metaphor further, the rest of the body merely disintegrated, save for the efforts of KL Rahul who top-scored with a magnificent 90.

But what sorcery did Lyon unleash? Not a lot, really. According to him: “I was the lucky one today.”

It was pure modesty, because decidedly Lyon wasn’t just simply lucky. He was smart. He read the pitch perfectly in the morning. He decided to focus on the overspin and kept reeling away at one particular point. He kept it simple and old-fashioned. And he prospered.

“I don’t know if they’re going to spin or go straight, so if I don’t know ,neither does the batter really,” said Lyon, providing a frank glimpse into his thinking. “I’m about doing the basics really well and just landing on the same spot, that’s a big one for me, if I keep doing that I’m going to be able to create chances.”

“That’s what you’ve got to do over here, on the subcontinent, is be patient and hit the same spot over and over and hopefully things will start to happen,” he continued.

Nathan Lyon lifts up the ball after his 8/50 in India's first innings. Image credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters
Nathan Lyon lifts up the ball after his 8/50 in India's first innings. Image credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

While it sounds simple, it really is not. Over this entire home season, spinners as varied as New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner to England’s Adil Rashid to Bangladesh’s Mehedi Hasan Miraz have come in with pretty much the same strategy. They’ve soon realised that while aiming to remain consistent is a great strategy, it’s extremely difficult to pull it off ball-after-ball in hot conditions with Indian batsmen looking to put you off length.

There was nothing extraordinary about the way Lyon got his wickets. Cheteshwar Pujara was caught at bat-pad, Virat Kohli was puzzled by the bounce of an earlier ball and was snapped into making a mistake off the next. Ajinkya Rahane and Karun Nair (to O’Keefe) committed the cardinal sin of walking down the pitch too early and showing their cards, only to be stumped. And from there on, Lyon just had to put the ball on a good length to account for Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja.

‘Proved to myself that I can compete at this level’

It’s almost metronomic and it’s reminiscent of Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath who has taken a bagful of international wickets using the same methods. Lyon was quick to credit the Sri Lankan left-arm spinner for his advice.

“If you look at Rangana Herath, one of the best spinners in the world, what does he do well? He hits the same spot over and over,” said Lyon. “He said to me after the [Sri Lanka] series I don’t know if they’re going to spin either. So if I’m working off the same plan Rangana’s working off, he’s going alright, and hopefully we’ll be able to keep doing it as an Australian team.”

And while he passed off the delivery that got Kohli as “nothing special”, that does not discount the amount of hard work the 29-year-old has put into his bowling. In the interview he gave to after the day’s play, he mentioned about how he bowled almost 1200 deliveres in Dubai where the team had gone to prepare for this tour. And he didn’t mince words at the presser.

“After the tour of Sri Lanka I went home and reflected on that personally and worked very, very hard with John Davison at home,” revealed Lyon. “And in the lead-up to the BBL games I was going down to games two hours before and bowling in the nets with John Davison and Darren Berry on separate occasions.”

For a bowler who often finds his place in the squad under much scrutiny at the slightest pretext, this was the performance from Lyon, a masterclass which should shut the critics up who keep on harping about his deficiencies.

“I don’t need to prove [anything] to anyone. I’ve proved to myself I can compete at this level and I want to keep doing it for Australia. This is where my passion lies and I just want to keep doing what I can for Australia.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.