Vijay Hazare Trophy: Fit-again Rohit Sharma fails to fire in comeback game

Sharma was dismissed for 16 even as Mumbai registered a 43-run victory over Andhra.

Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Returning to action after a lengthy injury lay-off, Rohit Sharma failed to fire, during Mumbai’s 43-run victory over Andhra in a Group C clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday.

Batting first, Mumbai posted 231 runs thanks largely to skipper Aditya Tare’s stoic 77-run knock. Siddhesh Lad was the other major contributor with a fine 55 lower down the order. Shivam Dubey (41) also provided valuable runs to take Mumbai to a competitive total.

All eyes though were on Sharma, who was playing his first match since recovering from a thigh injury that forced him to undergo surgery in London in November.

Sharma, though, could manage only 16 runs off 33 balls. He smashed two boundaries in his effort, but fell just as he looked to have settled down. Sharma was caught behind off medium pacer Girinath Reddy (3/53).

Defending the modest total, Mumbai made light work of Andhra’s batsmen as wickets fell at regular intervals. Andhra’s opening batsman Srikar Bharat (64) led a valiant chase, but could not find partners to make a serious attempt at chasing Mumbai’s target.

Dubey shone with the ball as well, finishing with figures of 3/21.

Krunal Pandya shines with all-round show

Krunal Pandya produced an all-round performance to lead Baroda to a convincing 92-run win over Assam in a Group A clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday.

Batting first, Baroda posted 233 as Pandya held the innings together with a 72-run knock. A Lower-order push by Yusuf Pathan (71) and Irfan Pathan (50) helped the side reach a competitive score after the top-order failed to launch.

In reply, Assam struggled to provide much of a fight with Pandya once again leading the way. He finished with figures of 4/20 as the opposition folded for 141. Swapnil Singh was the other major contributor with three scalps to his credit.

Brief scores

Group A

  • Baroda 233/6 in 50 overs (Krunal Pandya 72, Yusuf Pathan 71; Pritan Das 3/37) beat Assam 141 in 42.3 overs (Rishav K Das 44; Krunal Pandya 4/20, Swapnil Singh 3/37) by 92 runs.
  • Odisha 228/8 in 50 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 85, Biplap Samantray 33) lost to Railways 231/4 in 49 overs (Mahesh Rawat 88, Ashish Yadav 45) by six wickets.
  • Vidarbha 237/9 in 50 overs (Ganesh Satish 78, Apoorv Wankhede 64*) beat Haryana 169 in 42.3 overs (Shivam Chauhan 46; Akshay Karnewar 4/29, Akshay Wakhare 3/38) by 68 runs.

Group B

  • Tripura 188/9 in 50 overs (Gurinder Singh 91*; Nikit Dhumal 4/19, Shrikant Mundhe 3/39) lost to Maharashtra 193/6 in 34.1 overs (Kedar Jadhav 48, Nikhil Naik 46*) by four wickets.
  • Kerala 231/8 in 50 overs (Salman Nizar 59) lost to Delhi 237/6 in 44.1 overs (Unmukt Chand 64, Milind Kumar 40) by four wickets.
  • Himachal Pradesh 255 in 49.1 overs (Ankit Kaushik 72, Ekant Sen 58; Mohd Israr 4/33) lost to Uttar Pradesh 259/4 in 40.4 overs (Akshdeep Nath 109, Shivam Chaudhary 75) by six wickets.

Group C

  • Mumbai 231/8 in 50 overs (Aditya Tare 77, Siddesh Lad 55; Girinath Reddy 3/53) beat Andhra 188 in 38.1 overs (Srikar Bharat 64, Hanuma Vihari 33; Shivam Dubey 3/21) by 43 runs.
  • Bengal 270/8 in 50 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 91, Manoj Tiwary 59) beat Madhya Pradesh 256 in 49 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 109, Sohraab Dhaliwaal 37; Sayan Ghosh 3/43) by 14 runs.
  • Goa 211/8 in 50 overs (Prathamesh Gawas 66, Suyash Prabhudesai 41) lost to Team Rajasthan 214/3 in 40.2 overs (Mahipal Lomror 73*, Salman Khan 61*) by seven wickets.

Group D

  • Hyderabad 108 in 44 overs (K Gowtham 5/28) lost to Karnataka 109/9 in 29.2 overs (Vinay Kumar 35*) by one wicket.
  • Jammu & Kashmir 170 in 46 overs (Parvez Rasool 53, Ram Dayal 50; Jaydev Unadkat 3/17, Kushang Patel 3/41) beat Saurashtra 147 in 34.3 overs (Prerak Mankad 47; Parvez Rasool 4/39) by 23 runs.
  • Chhattisgarh 246/7 in 50 overs (Ashutosh Singh 84, Mohammad Kaif 65) beat Services 232 in 49.3 overs (Soumya Ranjan Swain 92, Suraj Yadav 78; Shubham Agarwal 3/26, Pankaj Rao 3/36) by 14 runs.
How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.