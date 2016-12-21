Vijay Hazare Trophy: Fit-again Rohit Sharma fails to fire in comeback game

Returning to action after a lengthy injury lay-off, Rohit Sharma failed to fire, during Mumbai’s 43-run victory over Andhra in a Group C clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday.
Batting first, Mumbai posted 231 runs thanks largely to skipper Aditya Tare’s stoic 77-run knock. Siddhesh Lad was the other major contributor with a fine 55 lower down the order. Shivam Dubey (41) also provided valuable runs to take Mumbai to a competitive total.
All eyes though were on Sharma, who was playing his first match since recovering from a thigh injury that forced him to undergo surgery in London in November.
Sharma, though, could manage only 16 runs off 33 balls. He smashed two boundaries in his effort, but fell just as he looked to have settled down. Sharma was caught behind off medium pacer Girinath Reddy (3/53).
Defending the modest total, Mumbai made light work of Andhra’s batsmen as wickets fell at regular intervals. Andhra’s opening batsman Srikar Bharat (64) led a valiant chase, but could not find partners to make a serious attempt at chasing Mumbai’s target.
Dubey shone with the ball as well, finishing with figures of 3/21.
Krunal Pandya shines with all-round show
Krunal Pandya produced an all-round performance to lead Baroda to a convincing 92-run win over Assam in a Group A clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday.
Batting first, Baroda posted 233 as Pandya held the innings together with a 72-run knock. A Lower-order push by Yusuf Pathan (71) and Irfan Pathan (50) helped the side reach a competitive score after the top-order failed to launch.
In reply, Assam struggled to provide much of a fight with Pandya once again leading the way. He finished with figures of 4/20 as the opposition folded for 141. Swapnil Singh was the other major contributor with three scalps to his credit.
Brief scores
Group A
- Baroda 233/6 in 50 overs (Krunal Pandya 72, Yusuf Pathan 71; Pritan Das 3/37) beat Assam 141 in 42.3 overs (Rishav K Das 44; Krunal Pandya 4/20, Swapnil Singh 3/37) by 92 runs.
- Odisha 228/8 in 50 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 85, Biplap Samantray 33) lost to Railways 231/4 in 49 overs (Mahesh Rawat 88, Ashish Yadav 45) by six wickets.
- Vidarbha 237/9 in 50 overs (Ganesh Satish 78, Apoorv Wankhede 64*) beat Haryana 169 in 42.3 overs (Shivam Chauhan 46; Akshay Karnewar 4/29, Akshay Wakhare 3/38) by 68 runs.
Group B
- Tripura 188/9 in 50 overs (Gurinder Singh 91*; Nikit Dhumal 4/19, Shrikant Mundhe 3/39) lost to Maharashtra 193/6 in 34.1 overs (Kedar Jadhav 48, Nikhil Naik 46*) by four wickets.
- Kerala 231/8 in 50 overs (Salman Nizar 59) lost to Delhi 237/6 in 44.1 overs (Unmukt Chand 64, Milind Kumar 40) by four wickets.
- Himachal Pradesh 255 in 49.1 overs (Ankit Kaushik 72, Ekant Sen 58; Mohd Israr 4/33) lost to Uttar Pradesh 259/4 in 40.4 overs (Akshdeep Nath 109, Shivam Chaudhary 75) by six wickets.
Group C
- Mumbai 231/8 in 50 overs (Aditya Tare 77, Siddesh Lad 55; Girinath Reddy 3/53) beat Andhra 188 in 38.1 overs (Srikar Bharat 64, Hanuma Vihari 33; Shivam Dubey 3/21) by 43 runs.
- Bengal 270/8 in 50 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 91, Manoj Tiwary 59) beat Madhya Pradesh 256 in 49 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 109, Sohraab Dhaliwaal 37; Sayan Ghosh 3/43) by 14 runs.
- Goa 211/8 in 50 overs (Prathamesh Gawas 66, Suyash Prabhudesai 41) lost to Team Rajasthan 214/3 in 40.2 overs (Mahipal Lomror 73*, Salman Khan 61*) by seven wickets.
Group D
- Hyderabad 108 in 44 overs (K Gowtham 5/28) lost to Karnataka 109/9 in 29.2 overs (Vinay Kumar 35*) by one wicket.
- Jammu & Kashmir 170 in 46 overs (Parvez Rasool 53, Ram Dayal 50; Jaydev Unadkat 3/17, Kushang Patel 3/41) beat Saurashtra 147 in 34.3 overs (Prerak Mankad 47; Parvez Rasool 4/39) by 23 runs.
- Chhattisgarh 246/7 in 50 overs (Ashutosh Singh 84, Mohammad Kaif 65) beat Services 232 in 49.3 overs (Soumya Ranjan Swain 92, Suraj Yadav 78; Shubham Agarwal 3/26, Pankaj Rao 3/36) by 14 runs.