Amidst power outage, Mohun Bagan's title bid hits bump at Churchill as they suffer 2-1 loss in Goa

Darkness engulfed the Tilak Maidan in Vasco and Mohun Bagan’s championship charge as a 40-minute delay enforced by the failure of the stadium lights could not stop the Maroon-and-Greens from crashing to a first loss of the season.
Playing after East Bengal had won their earlier match against Shillong Lajong, the pressure was on Sanjoy Sen’s men who were six points adrift but had three games in hand.
Bagan, playing after more than two weeks due to AFC Cup commitments, made three changes to the team that beat DSK Shivajians 3-1 with Bikramjit Singh (Jr.), Sarthak Goloui and Souvik Chakraborty replaced by Darryl Duffy, Pritam Kotal and Katsumi Yusa. Derrick Pereira fielded the same eleven who beat DSK 3-0 last week.
The away team opened the scoring when Sony Norde zipped past Keenan Almeida before his cross picked out Prabir Das who outjumped Adil Khan to head it in past Churchill custodian Naveen Kumar.
Adil Khan then shaved the crossbar for the hosts and Anthony Wolfe saw his shot just flash wide off the post before taking advantage of a defensive lapse in the Bagan box to equalise.
Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, got his head to a Brandon Fernandes cross which Eduardo Ferreira failed to deal with to give Churchill the lead with 15 minutes to play.
The lights would then go off with ten minutes remaining as a blackout ensured that play would not resume till thirty minutes had passed the regulation ninety.
The match resumed and 12 minutes played but did not bring any more goals as Churchill hung on for a third victory of the season. With this, the Goan team move up to sixth in the table, with 12 points.
The Mariners remain in third, with 21 points, but still have to face Bengaluru twice, go away to Aizawl and Shillong besides facing rivals East Bengal in a Kolkata derby apart from playing in the AFC Cup. These dropped three points could prove decisive in the title race.
Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.
Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.
The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.
Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.
Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.
Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.
At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.
Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.
The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.