Live: R Ashwin knocks Warner over as India begin fightback on day two in Bengaluru

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s career-best innings figures of 8/50 helped his team gain a big advantage over India on day one of the second Test in Bengaluru on Saturday. The hosts were bowled out for just 189 after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Lyon delivered the best figures by any touring bowler in India. Here are all the numbers from that performance. India’s much vaunted batting line-up failed again, except for KL Rahul who scored a stubborn 90.

India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply again after shouldering arms to a Lyon delivery that should not have been left. The world’s No 2 batsman in Tests was not spared by Twitter as a result.

India have their task cut out if they want to stage a comeback in this match. Australian openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw batted extremely well in the final session on Saturday to remain unbeaten for 16 overs. Australia will resume their innings at 40/0.

10.20 am: Australia 59/1 in 28 overs. As Ishant and Ashwin continue to trouble the Aussies, Ravi Shastri in the commentary box seems to have borrowed Navjot Sidhu’s book of idioms. He’s saying stuff like “ants in pants”, “cat on a hot tin roof”, “heat in the kitchen” and what not. Meanwhile, Ishant is trying to freak the Australians out with expressions that should earn him a lead role in a Bollywood horror movie.

Turn on the cricket. Bloody brilliant session. Smith is in THAT world again. Bowling is extraordinary. 1-54

10.05 am: The Indians are all pumped up here. Words and stares flying across the pitch. Steve Smith, the new batsman, responds with a wide smile, as Renshaw has been doing all along. Smith has also got his 157 fidgets before facing each ball to keep him occupied.

Nemeses of David Warner in Tests

8 - R Ashwin

8 - R Ashwin

7 - James Anderson

10 am: OUT! Australia 53/1. Ashwin has his man! After a gripping battle where he targetted the left-handers’ pads, Ashwin gets one to spin sharply after pitching outside leg. Warner exposed all his three stumps and perished as the ball clipped off-stump. Game on!

9.50 am: Ishant Sharma and Ravi Ashwin begin proceedings for India on day two. Ishant is bowling length and pitching it just outside off-stump in that corridor of uncertainty. He is looking mildly threatening because of the uneven bounce. Ashwin, at the other end, is targetting the left-handers’ leg-stump and a wonderful battle is developing between him and Warner.

9.20 am: Will this pitch crack open further on day two? It showed some uneven bounce and turn when India was batting, but chose to stay quiet when it was the Aussies’ turn. Everyone seems to be guessing what will happen today:

Less than an hour until day two. What's gonna happen today?