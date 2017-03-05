Premier League

Liverpool vs Arsenal takeaways: Sanchez gamble backfiring, Wenger's future and more

The three big talking points from Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP

Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season from as they overcame Arsenal 3-1 and moved into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are three big talking points from the game.

Liverpool still need to improve

In these high-intensity, all-guns-blazing, madcap, super-fast 90 minutes - yes, the Premier League is one fine spectacle - Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool were reborn. In the last 18-months, Klopp had been the hipster’s choice - the perma-tense coach with his ADHD touchline histrionics, quirky press conference jokes and otherworldly conception of ‘Gegenpressing’ - the world alone is helluva cool.

But in 2017, with the ‘scalp’ of Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and a lone win against Tottenham Hotspur in the league, Liverpool’s hysterical pre-Christmas game had deserted north England. They were in a crisis so paralyzing that they even refused to pester the struggling, defending champions Leicester City for their deplorable sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

Yet against Arsenal, Liverpool witnessed a footballing resurrection. All the ingredients of Liverpool’s prime game were present: the flying directness, the collective work, the attacking prowess, the neat combinations - and, on the touchline, a grinning Jurgen Klopp. They had tenacity. In the first half Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane dealt out knockout blows from which Arsenal never recovered. The 3-1 victory was a rousing statement of intent from Liverpool in the dogfight for a Champions League ticket.

Two big question marks, however, remain: firstly, at times, Liverpool’s defending was still shambolic. Klopp must make that a relic if Liverpool are to attain the required level of composure to push on in the final stretch of the season. They dropped in the second half and lost focus, a capital sin in a league of marginal differences and unforgiving opposition.

Secondly, Arsenal facilitated a rampant Liverpool, offering space as the Londoners tried to pour forward - but can Klopp’s team replicate their form against teams - often the lesser clubs - who sit back? That has often proven to be problematic.

What next for Arsenal and Wenger?

The capitulation was almost ordained. Danny Welbeck’s goal offered a flicker of resistance and resurgence before Arsenal conceded a morale-shattering injury goal from Georginio Wijnaldum. The result was a microcosm of a mirth of problems. This was Groundhog Day Deja Vu 2.0 after Arsenal’s pitiful defeats at Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Those were among the poorest 90 minutes that Arsenal have offered in the Wengerian era.

Against Liverpool, the London club’s manifold fallibilities were exposed again - elementary defensive mistakes, tactical ineptness and a distinct lack of leadership, all of the arguments that the howling what-have-you-done-for-us-in-the-last-decade mob have repetitively hurled at Arsene Wenger as they demand for his well-coifed head.

The pummeling that Arsenal took was yet again marked by an absence of competitiveness. This was Arsenal at their most tepid, with Wenger clutching his face several times. Has the Frenchman, with all the existential angst surrounding Arsenal, and after an introspective journey, come to the conclusion that Arsenal must do without his services? Arsenal were inanimate, perhaps a reflection of their coach’s soulless existence in the last few weeks.

After the full-time whistle Wenger was asked - ‘Is that it?’ Indeed, was this last installment of serial failure and disillusion one too many? ’That is always it,” responded the Frenchman. Wenger is the last autocrat among coaches. He has a Ferguson-esque autonomy within the club, so much so that Wenger can almost give Ivan Gazidis the hairdryer treatment. So, for now, his future plans are unknown, though Wenger, in the next few days, will want to avoid Bayern Munich dropping another five goals on his team.

The Alexis Sanchez gamble backfired

Why did Wenger decide to bench his best player in a crunch game? The Arsenal coach wanted his team to be direct, straight from the kick-off, but that plan, with Firmino’s opening goal as early as the 9th minute, quickly fizzled out. Dropping Sanchez also backfired.

Arsenal were never direct. They didn’t hoick the ball long. Liverpool’s central pairing Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan easily contained Oliver Giroud. Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain barely troubled Liverpool’s makeshift full-back James Milner. The London club allowed Liverpool far too much space, and Klopp’s XI, in a repeat of their thumping 2-0 win against Tottenham, exploited that freedom.

After a disastrous 45 minutes, Wenger had little choice but to acknowledge his own tactical mistake and bring on the Chilean. The diminutive player sparked a mini-renaissance for Arsenal. He gave Arsenal a purpose. Matip and Klavan struggled with his mobility, his guile and all-round play.

But not even Sanchez could resist the self-fulfilling prophecy of defeat. The high-energy Chilean did not want to accept his fate, but Arsenal unravelled, as Arsenal tend to do. He suffocated in a quagmire of satirical football.

Sponsored Content 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.