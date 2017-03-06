EPL: Manchester City defeat Sunderland 2-0, Harry Kane's brace sets up Tottenham's victory

Manchester City withstood some serious pressure from Sunderland in the early stages of the game, but came back strongly to register a 2-0 win and jump above Liverpool into third place at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.
It was the home side that started brightly and created a number of goalmouth opportunities. Their best chance came in the 20th minute of the game through a Jermaine Defoe long-ranger, which bounced off the crossbar. The rebound opportunity fell to Fabio Borini, who was unmarked, but the Italian made a mess of the opportunity.
City looked nervy but a calm finish from Sergio Aguero helped them find their feet in the game. In the second half, the visitors dictated play, and scored their second through Leroy Sane. Skipper David Silva set up the goal with a perfectly weighted pass, and the German forward used his pace to latch on the ball and slot it past Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford.
Kane shows his class yet again
There is no denying that Harry Kane, when on song, in his own words, one of the best strikers in the world. The English striker led from the front to score yet another brace but a dithering Tottenham Hotspur made heavy weather of what should have been a routine win for them at White Hart Lane Everton.
Spurs controlled play from the onset and led through Kane’s 20th minute strike. The 23-year-old’s clean strike found its way past a lackluster Everton defence to find the net. Kane and Spurs found their second goal close to the hour mark, his 19th league goal of the season, making him the division’s top-scorer.
Romelu Lukaku, also gunning for Premier League golden boot, cut a frustrating figure for much of the game. However, sloppy defending from Tottenham helped the Belgian striker pull one back and make for an exciting last 10 minutes in the game. Drama ceased to end in the contest as there were two goals in stoppage time: Dele Alli gave his side a two-goal cushion before Enner Valencia scored his side’s second goal with seconds left on the clock.
Spurs are second with 56 points to third-placed City, who have game one game lesser than Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Sunderland continue to be at the bottom of the table with 19 points, and Everton remain at seventh place with 44 points.
Brief score:
- Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Harry Kane x 2, Dele Alli) beat Everton 2 (Romelu Lukaku, Enner Valencia)
- Sunderland 0 lose to Manchester City 2 (Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane)