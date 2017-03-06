Premier League

EPL: Manchester City defeat Sunderland 2-0, Harry Kane's brace sets up Tottenham's victory

Kane jumped to the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts.

Reuters

Manchester City withstood some serious pressure from Sunderland in the early stages of the game, but came back strongly to register a 2-0 win and jump above Liverpool into third place at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

It was the home side that started brightly and created a number of goalmouth opportunities. Their best chance came in the 20th minute of the game through a Jermaine Defoe long-ranger, which bounced off the crossbar. The rebound opportunity fell to Fabio Borini, who was unmarked, but the Italian made a mess of the opportunity.

City looked nervy but a calm finish from Sergio Aguero helped them find their feet in the game. In the second half, the visitors dictated play, and scored their second through Leroy Sane. Skipper David Silva set up the goal with a perfectly weighted pass, and the German forward used his pace to latch on the ball and slot it past Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford.

Kane shows his class yet again

There is no denying that Harry Kane, when on song, in his own words, one of the best strikers in the world. The English striker led from the front to score yet another brace but a dithering Tottenham Hotspur made heavy weather of what should have been a routine win for them at White Hart Lane Everton.

Spurs controlled play from the onset and led through Kane’s 20th minute strike. The 23-year-old’s clean strike found its way past a lackluster Everton defence to find the net. Kane and Spurs found their second goal close to the hour mark, his 19th league goal of the season, making him the division’s top-scorer.

Romelu Lukaku, also gunning for Premier League golden boot, cut a frustrating figure for much of the game. However, sloppy defending from Tottenham helped the Belgian striker pull one back and make for an exciting last 10 minutes in the game. Drama ceased to end in the contest as there were two goals in stoppage time: Dele Alli gave his side a two-goal cushion before Enner Valencia scored his side’s second goal with seconds left on the clock.

Spurs are second with 56 points to third-placed City, who have game one game lesser than Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Sunderland continue to be at the bottom of the table with 19 points, and Everton remain at seventh place with 44 points.

Brief score:

  • Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Harry Kane x 2, Dele Alli) beat Everton 2 (Romelu Lukaku, Enner Valencia)
  • Sunderland 0 lose to Manchester City 2 (Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane)
How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.