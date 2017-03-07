Indian Tennis

India's Davis Cup squad for Uzbekistan tie is a welcome change, but a lot of questions still linger

Both Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna have been included in the six-member squad, but only one could end up making the cut.

Money Sharma/AFP

The selection of the Indian Davis Cup team for their forthcoming Asia/Oceania Group I second-round tie against Uzbekistan in April has been carried out sedately. Specifically, there has been utmost clarity on the essence of the team composition, not just in the six-man core team bracket, but also in the inclusion of the two junior players, to give them necessary grooming to takeover the reins in the future.

In doing so, it also then seems as if the All India Tennis Association’s selection panel has tried to rectify its previous high-handedness on the subject, taking a cue from its shambolic handling of the team selection for India’s tie against New Zealand, back in February.

The team’s newly elected captain, Mahesh Bhupathi, too, has sought to make the breakdown of the eventual – and final – decision simpler. In spite of these positives, certain questions regarding the team selection still do linger.

Will potentially selecting a team of only singles players help the Indians?

“If you ask me to tell you right now, because of the depth of the Uzbekistan team, I would prefer to play three singles [players] and a doubles [player], but there is no reason it can’t change in next few weeks,” said Bhupathi, once the selection committee’s decision was announced. The 42-year-old was, however, equally non-committal. “The [final] team will be chosen the day before the draw. I am not sure who is going to play doubles. I am not sure if I am going to have any doubles players at all, but whatever needs to win I will make sure that happens.”

As a former Davis Cup-per, well-aware of the nuances that underline the nature – and crux – of the teams in the tournament, Bhupathi is justified in emphasising on singles over doubles. At the same time, despite having gone through the experience of (successfully) representing the country in 35 ties that predominantly included a boisterous doubles timeline, there looks to be undue urgency in Bhupathi’s apparent leaning towards having an entirety of singles players in the actual four-man team of player nominees.

The Davis Cup format does primarily revolve around the four singles rubbers played on the first and last day of the tie, on either side of the doubles match. From the Indian standpoint, though, irrespective of the team’s rout of New Zealand, singles still continue to pose a conundrum, which essentially thrusts the brunt of the tie onto doubles.

Thus, while Bhupathi is also well-placed in his assessment about other countries not opting for specialist doubles players and instead selecting an impromptu doubles team from the available quartet, it would be unmistakable to ignore that for almost all these teams, if not all, singles always takes precedence over doubles. With captains keen on using doubles as a leveraging factor to double up any potential lead the team may have on the opening day’s play.

The never-ending Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna confusion

Play

If, on the contrary, Bhupathi does continue with the conventionality of choosing three singles players and one doubles player in his rota, he has an even tougher task in picking from between Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes.

Undeniably, from the ranking perspective, the 23rd ranked Bopanna would be the first choice to make it to the squad. However, with Paes still defying his age by putting up performances that belie ranking, it would be imprudent to look over him as a preferential choice, even more particularly when weighed in on the ranking’s aspect, since he’s the country’s second highest ranked doubles player after Bopanna.

The focus vis-à-vis Paes’ potential inclusion, however, has veered pointedly towards him getting to the long-cherished record of 43 doubles rubbers’ wins. Being an individual sport as tennis is, it’s not hard to understand why personal records do matter. But in a team-oriented format like the Davis Cup, the vested interest invariably tilts in favour of the team, and the country, rather than the player himself. Both Paes and Bhupathi have had similar thoughts on putting the squad before the player, irrespective of how hard the decision may come to be.

It will, however, be harder for Bhupathi to make that final call without being perceived to be biased, towards one former partner over the other. Bhupathi has then been keen to bring about inclusiveness in the team, overriding any past biases that have had dotted his playing career. Nonetheless, his objectivity will be tested to the fullest in his team selection, with the slightest of missteps marking the divisive re-appearance of the not-so dormant fault-lines within the Indian tennis fraternity.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.