indian cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni's Jharkhand scrape through to quarter-finals

Dhoni's men defeated Jammu & Kashmir by six wickets even as Hyderabad lost to Services to pave the way for Jharkhand's qualification.

PTI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Jharkhand entered the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a six-wicket thrashing of Jammu and Kashmir in a Group D clash in Kolkata on Monday, PTI reported.

In order to qualify, Jharkhand not only needed a big win, but also required Hyderabad to lose against Services in another clash in the group. Hyderabad cleared one hurdle for Jharkhand after losing to Services by five wickets, having been bowled out for 88.

Jharkhand went about the other task in complete earnestness. A five-wicket haul by Shahbaz Nadeem helped Jharkhand bowl out Jammu & Kashmir for 184.

In their chase, Jharkhand rode on a fine 78-run knock by Kumar Deobrat. Dhoni (19 off 17 balls) also provided some late pyrotechnics to take Jharkhand to a convincing victory.

Dhoni speaks with J&K players

After the match, Dhoni paid a visit to the J&K dressing room to speak with the players. Dhoni spent 15 minutes in the opposition pavilion, PTI reported.

“Mahibhai has always been helpful on cricketing matters. That’s his nature,” J&K skipper Pervez Rasool said. “It was a great opportunity to learn a thing or two from Mahibhai. He is a great guy. I played alongside him for India (Rasool’s skipper in his brief stint with India team were Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli),” he added.

“I told him (Dhoni) few of our youngsters want to meet him for five minutes and within no time he obliged us and said ‘I will go from here’.”

“It was a great opportunity for our youngsters who have seen Dhoni only on TV... They saw Mahibhai for the first time today. Mahi went inside and answered their cricketing queries.”

Mumbai’s record chase goes in vain

Mumbai chased down Goa’s target of 99 runs in only 34 balls to register the second-fastest run-chase in List A cricket in terms of run-rate and number of balls.

They reached the target with eight wickets to spare. But the win was not prove enough for them to qualify for the quarterfinals, as they finished third in Group C.

Rohit Sharma, who is making a comeback following a lengthy injury lay-off, failed to fire for the second successive game, as he fell for four.

Aditya Tare smashed a 11-ball 38*, while Suryakumar Yadav was unbeaten on 40 off 11 deliveries to take Mumbai home with 266 balls to spare.

Brief scores

Group A

  • Haryana 266/5 in 50 overs (Rahul Tewatia 78*, Nitin Saini 67) beat Baroda 181 in 40.1 overs (Kedar Devdhar 81; Ashish Hooda 3/32) by 85 runs
  • Odisha 240 in 49.5 overs (Govinda Poddar 120, Biplab Samantray 48; Siddarth Kaul 3/32) beat Punjab 171 in 30 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 58; Dhiraj Singh 5/49) by 69 runs.
  • Vidarbha 273/9 in 50 overs (Jitesh Sharma 83, Ganesh Satish 73; Pritam Das 3/52) beat Assam 169 in 41.1 overs (Rishav Kalapkanti Das 57; Abhishek Chaurasia 6/37) by 104 runs.

Group B

  • Tamil Nadu 337/8 in 50 overs (Dinesh Karthik 81, Ganga Sridhar Raju 77; Udiyan Bose 4/73) beat Tripura 75 in 18.2 overs (Smit Patel 22; Aswin Crist 5/29) by 262 runs.
  • Delhi 220 in 48.4 overs (Unmukt Chand 78, Himmat Singh 54; Ankit Rajpoot 3/32) beat Uttar Pradesh 108 in 21.3 overs (Rinku Singh 43; Kulwant Khejroliya 5/22) by 112 runs.
  • Kerala 297/9 in 50 overs (Vishnu Vinod 93, Mohammed Azharuddeen 73, Sanju Samson 51; Shresth Nirmohi 3/50) beat Himachal Pradesh 255 in 47.1 overs (Sumeet Verma 59, Ankit Kaushik 59, Prashant Chopra 50; Fabid Ahmed 4/38) by 42 runs.

Group C

  • Goa 95 in 35 overs (Abhishek Nayar 4/23, Dhawal Kulkarni 3/17) lost to Mumbai 99/2 in 5.4 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 40*, Aditya Tare 38*) by 8 wickets.
  • Team Rajasthan 235/7 in 50 overs (Mahipal Lomror 67, Tajinder Singh 60; P Vijaykumar 3/17) lost to Andhra 236/2 in 39.5 overs (Hanuma Vihari 135*, Prasanth Kumar 62) by 8 wickets.
  • Bengal 168 in 49.1 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 37, Aamir Gani 37; Jasprit Bumrah 3/27) lost to Gujarat 172/3 in 28 overs (Parthiv Patel 88*) by 7 wickets.

Group D

  • Chhattisgarh 199 in 48.5 overs (Abhimanyu Chauhan 58, Mohammad Kaif 43; Vinay Kumar 3/19) lost to Karnataka 200/7 in 37.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 66, Manish Pandey 34; Shubham Thakur 3/38) by three wickets.
  • Jammu & Kashmir 184 in 43 overs (Owais Amin Shah 59, Parvez Rasool 45; Shahbaz Nadeem 5/42) lost to Jharkhand 185/4 in 35 overs (Kumar Deobrat 78) by six wickets.
  • Hyderabad 88 in 28.5 overs (Chama Miling 32; Diwesh Pathania 4/21) lost to Services 92/5 in 20.2 overs by five wickets.

Teams in quarter-finals

  • Group A: Vidarbha, Baroda
  • Group B: Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra
  • Group C: Bengal, Gujarat
  • Group D: Karnataka, Jharkhand
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.