Bengaluru Test, Day 4, Live: Pujara and Rahane seek to put the target beyond Australia's reach

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane stitched together a brilliance comeback in the last session of the third day to revive India after they were stuttering at 120/4 in their second innings, in response to Australia’s score of 276 in their first. India had scored 189 in their first innings.

Live updates:

9.53 am: Rahane is skipping down the track with abandon. He was lucky to get an edge on one which hit his pad but didn’t go to hand. The good thing is both these batsmen are watching till the end and getting the bat in front of their pads. So, no bat-pads or lbw shouts. And the lead is 137. India 224/4.

Here’s a list of chances Pujara gave at the beginning of his knock. A edge hit keeper Wade’s pad but spooned up into no-man’s land. Another edge went to the left of Smith who only managed to get a hand. Rahane gave a chance to leg-slip but a jumping David Warner only got one hand. Yes, India have been lucky this innings but so was Steve Smith in that second innings.

Pujara looks a bundle of nerves this morning.. Just like the way he started yesterday. Needs to settle down fast! #INDvAUS — Vimarsh Pratap (@VichaarVimarsh) March 7, 2017

9.47 am: Definitely a much more disciplined line and length from Lyon so far. He looks to have regained some of that rhythm from the first dig where he took a career-best 8/50. Has had an edge and close lbw shout already this morning. Needs to get that final knockout blow. Till now, India survive. 221/4, lead 134.

The pitch has woken up again, it seems and both parties are saying it!

Again...this is one weird, weird pitch!! #IndvAus — Kate Wall (@TheKateWall) March 7, 2017

Now all of the Sudden Pitch Has Woken up #INDvAUS — Balaji (@Balaji_201) March 7, 2017

9.43 am: PUJARA SURVIVES! Caught in front of his stumps and the umpire gave it. He went for the review and this time it was a good one. Replays showed it would have missed leg stump completely. Decision overturned. It’s all going India’s way here. They stay 220/4.

Pujara has been the bane of Australia’s existence earlier as well:

9.38 am: Oh, something happening. Bat-pad from Pujara but it fell just short of Handscomb. Well one chance for Australia there. Otherwise, it’s been a pretty easy morning for India. Runs coming pretty easily. India 220/4, lead 133.

India have a 65 percent chance of winning this Test. But it’s fluctuated wildly through this match.

Here is #WinViz at the start of day four in Bengaluru. #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/XMV1glh11u — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 7, 2017

#WinViz has fluctuated wildly in a thrilling Test match in Bengaluru. #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/Ir69TH4pvE — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 6, 2017

9.33 am: No morning hiccups in the first over. Pujara and Rahane coolly keep it out and keep things simple. India 215/4, lead 128.

Character is the key word

Sport doesn't build character. It reveals character. And this Indian Team has shown its character in last two days. Proud. #INDvsAUS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 6, 2017

Laxman. Dravid. 2001. Kolkata.

Rahane. Pujara. 2017. Bengaluru.

Can it happen?

Not as hard as 2001! #INDvsAUS — Zankrut Antani (@ZankrutAntani) March 7, 2017

9.00 am: Good morning! Welcome to our live coverage from Day 4 of the second Test between India vs Australia.

First things first. It’s not raining. It rained in the evening in Bengaluru yesterday but it’s not raining now though. Hopefully the rain will stay away through the day.

It was India’s day yesterday and they finally turned up in the series. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane showed gumption and intent to slowly but surely turn the game India’s away. Their unbeaten 93-run partnership saved India from all sorts of trouble. A lead of 126 is already substantial on this surface.

The other big talking point from Day 3 was the controversial leg-before-wicket call of Virat Kohli. Was it bat before pad? Pad before bat? Check for yourself: