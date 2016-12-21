Australia in India

After dramatic win, Virat Kohli lays into Australia but stops short of calling them cheats

Peeved at Steve Smith for seeking help from the dressing room to take a DRS call, Kohli slammed Australia for "crossing the line".

MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday laid into his Australian counterpart Steve Smith, just falling short of accusing the opposition of cheating after the right-hand batsman tried to seek assistance from the dressing room while taking a DRS call.

“I saw that two times (Australia asking assistance from dressing room) when I was batting. I told the umpires then, which is why they intervened this time. We told the match referee as well,” Kohli told reporters on a day when India registered a thrilling 75-run victory.

“We (India) make sure we don’t cross the line. Sledging and all is one thing, I don’t want to use the word, but I wouldn’t do something like this on the cricket field,” he added.

“There are loopholes in every tech and system. People are bound to make mistakes. The call made on the field stays. Benefit of the doubt used to go the batsman. But that has gone out of the window. We have also not been that consistent with the right DRS calls. But one thing has remained constant with us that we don’t go upstairs for DRS calls.”

The incident took place in the second session of the day with Australia on 67 for two. Smith was caught in front of the stumps by Umesh Yadav. Smith was contemplating a DRS referral, and went to speak with the non-striker. But he did not stop there and then looked towards the dressing room for help. The umpires though intervened. Kohli, too, stepped in to have a chat. According to the ICC guidelines, the decision to ask for a referral has to be taken on the field and no help should come from the dressing room. Smith eventually walked off without calling for the DRS.

Addressing the incident after the game, Smith admitted that it was a “brain fade” and he should not have done it. Kohli, however, was not kind in his review of the explanation.

“Someone makes a mistake while batting, that’s a brain fade. Like how I got out in Pune, when I left the ball that hit the off stump, that’s a brain fade. But if something is happening for three days, that’s not a brain fade. It was getting repetitive, which is why the umpires intervened. I saw it happen twice when I was batting, I can vouch for that.”

The Test in Bengaluru has seen plenty of heated exchanges on the field. Smith has been at the center of most of them.

Kohli also used the opportunity to take a swipe at Nathan Lyon, who had taken eight wickets in the first innings. “Virat is a world class batter so we expect him to bounce back. But he is the head of the snake and if you can take that, the body will fall away. It was pretty pleasing to take Virat’s wicket,” Lyon had said then.

Kohli used the reference to hit back, adding that India used Australian focus on him against them.

“There was a lot of talk about the (chopping off the) head of the snake. The whole team performed well; the snake can sting in a lot of directions. This was the best win, very emotional and draining.

“If they are saying everywhere that one they get me (virat), the team will fall apart. I told the team, that this is their opportunity to prove them wrong. I am someone who is not fazed by failures. I like to learn with them. We knew their focus was on this aspect. We addressed this in the team meeting and decided that let them focus on this and not worry about other players. That is exactly what happened in the Test. They played into our hands.”

“One person’s opinion doesn’t matter”

Reacting to Ian Healy’s statement that he had stated that he was “losing respect” for Kohli due to his constant sledging, the Indian captain gave back to the former Australian wicket-keeper, asking people to revisit videos of Healy, who was known to say more than a word or two on the field.

“He should look at his own video when he was given out at Centurion. You need to go and search on YouTube when he was given out down the leg side – I heard he said something about me not having a good behaviour with the umpires. I think you should YouTube that video and I think it says it all. 1.2 billion people in India. One person’s opinion doesn’t matter,” Kohli said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.