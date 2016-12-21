I-League: Churchill Brothers stun East Bengal 2-1 to register third straight win

East Bengal’s title aspirations took a hit as Churchill Brothers stretched their rich vein of form to three games in the I-League. The Kolkata giants were humbled 2-1 by the Goan side, who ripped their opponents’ slow backline in the first half before putting in a resolute defensive display in the second.
This was Churchill’s third straight win. Just three days ago, they had also defeated East Bengal’s arch-rivals Mohun Bagan with a similar scoreline. Churchill scored as early as the seventh minute of the game through Anthony Wolfe, which may have well gone on to knock the stuffing out of East Bengal.
Churchill threatened on the counter-attack and the home crowd was silenced again in the 34th minute. Here, it was Ansumana Kromah’s brilliance in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper that was a highlight. Kromah made no mistake with the empty net staring in front of him. It was Wolfe’s inch-perfect through ball that set up the goal.
Talisman Willis Plaza, who just returned from injury, was introduced in the first half by Trevor Morgan as his team struggled. In the second period, Churchill were happy to let East Bengal have the ball, and invited pressure on several occasions. The home side’s efforts in front of goal, though, were wayward.
East Bengal pulled one back through some slick play inside the opposition half. Mehtab Hossain found Robin Singh, who played a quality reverse-ball to the far post from the right, which Christopher Payne converted. Churchill defenders Adil Khan and Rowilson Rodrigues, though, were immense in the final quarter of the game to see out the win for their side, especially with Morgan’s men flooding into the opposition territory.
Churchill have moved up to sixth in the I-League table with 15 points after a modest start to the competition. East Bengal continue to stay at the top with 27 points but second-placed Aizawl FC and third-placed Mohun Bagan have play one and three games in hand respectively.
Brief scores:
East Bengal 1 (Christopher Payne) lose to Churchill Brothers 2 (Anthony Wolfe, Ansumana Kromah)
Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.
Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.
The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.
Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.
Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.
Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.
At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.
Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.
The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.