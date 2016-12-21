Gautam Gambhir slams Delhi coach KP Bhaskar, accuses him of making younger players feel insecure

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday slammed Delhi chief coach KP Bhaskar for his treatment of youngsters.

Speaking during at interview with PTI, Gambhir admitted to have asked questions to Bhaskar following Delhi’s disastrous season. Gambhir lamented that Bhaskar had created ‘insecurity’ among younger players in the team.

“If protecting a youngster is a crime, I am guilty,” said Gambhir. “If making 20-22 year-olds feel secure in an insecure environment is a crime, then I am guilty. But I could not have let this man [Bhaskar] play with careers of young players like Unmukt Chand and Nitish Rana,” Gambhir said.

The World Cup winner, however, played down rumours of a confrontation.

“Dressing room is a private environment. It’s like a bedroom. There may be many discussions but that’s not supposed to be discussed with media. I never spoke what all he (Bhaskar) said after we lost a T20 match in Himachal as to what laurels he had brought to Delhi cricket and where these youngsters are taking it to? Is it how you deal with youngsters?”

“I know how to deal with people. Lot of things have been said about him, about how I abused this man or that man. Lot of things are blown out of proportion,” Gambhir said.

“For last three years, I have been trying to give security to these young players who are all 23 or 24. There has been a culture in Delhi cricket about making players insecure. I have myself faced that when I was a youngster. When I got into the Ranji Trophy team, I was made to feel insecure. Then only I had decided, if I ever take charge I will never make young boys feel insecure”

“I backed certain boys for 2-3 years as these were the best boys to back. It is irrelevant from which club they come and we need to get this culture out of the way,” Gambhir added.

“Look at somebody like Unmukt Chand. He was an India A captain recently, captained Delhi when I wasn’t a part of the team. Suddenly you don’t even pick him for Delhi’s one day side. Look where you have got his career to. Look at Nitish Rana, he played Duleep Trophy, he has played IPL for Mumbai Indians and suddenly three bad one-day games, you send him back.”

He accused Bhaskar of lying to Unmukt Chand on being dropped from the team. “When Unmukt got dropped, he (Bhaskar) kept on lying in front of the whole team. Unmukt called him to ask why he has been dropped from the team and he said ‘I was not happy that you are keeping wickets’. If he was not happy he should have said that in a selection meeting.” Gambhir fumed.